Travis Kelce will soon be addressing his rumored romance with Taylor Swift.

In a teaser for his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, NFL pro Jason Kelce, the 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end appears somewhat reluctant when his brother brings up the subject of his love life.

"We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life," Jason says in the promo. "Now, we've gotta talk about it."

"Yeah, my personal life that's not so personal," Travis replies, adding. "I did this to myself, Jason. I know this."

"Well Trav, how's it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?" Jason asks, as Travis breaks out into laughter.

Despite Travis' undeniable fame and star quality -- which can be seen by his super bowl victory earlier this year which was followed by him hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live to great acclaim -- his recent romance with the singer has raised his profile significantly.

Just since Sunday, when Taylor came out to show her support for Travis during the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears, sales of his No. 87 jersey reportedly skyrocketed 400 percent the following day.

Taylor spent the game on Sunday cheering Travis on alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. And, Swift's fun night in Kansas City didn't stop with the Chiefs' 41-10 victory over the Bears.

In a video captured after the game, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer was full of smiles and waves as she and Travis exited the venue side-by-side, and then appeared to drive off together in the same car.

Their night continued at the popular family eatery Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City. According to an eyewitness, the athlete and songstress had a night of celebration.

Swift's NFL Sunday came after Kelce revealed that he'd recently invited the singer to watch him play after being wowed by her concert at the stadium during her Eras Tour.

RELATED CONTENT: