Up to 60% Off Designer Shoes at the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge Savings on See by Chloe, Calvin Klein and Sorel

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Summer shoe sale! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is here and tons of top footwear brands including the best designer shoes offering select styles for deep discounts and a fraction of their regular price at this sales event.

Adidas, Frye, Schutz, Sam Edelson, Kate Spade, Steve Madden, Superga and Aldo are just some of the shoe brands we love that are currently offering deep discounts at the summer sale event. Whether you're looking for new sneakers or a summer-ready pair of espadrilles, you'll find loads of huge discounts once you start browsing the shoes on offer at the Amazon fashion summer sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories tonight including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Below, the best shoe markdowns and deep discounts including sandals and sneaker picks available right now at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Calvin Klein Gayle Pump

calvin_klein_gayle_pumps
Amazon
See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles

See by Chloe Women's Glyn Platform Espadrilles
Amazon
 Brazilia & Brazilia Low Heel Sandal from Rohb by Joyce Azria

Rohb by Joyce Azria Brazilia & Brazilia Low Heel Sandal
Amazon
Egnyte F Booties by Jeffrey Campbell at 40% Off

Jeffrey Campbell Women's Egnyte F Booties
Amazon
REGULARLY $200

Soludos Collette Heel Black at 44% Off

Soludos Collette Heel Black
Amazon
These blacks shoes are perfect for a night out.

REGULARLY $263.64

Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump by Aldo at 40% Off 

ALDO Women's Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Amazon
Weekend dress or weekday casual? Well according to this ribbon-tie espadrille wedge, they're styled the same. Versatile and forever on-trend, you'll want to wear them everyday for work and play!

REGULARLY $80

 Seville Wedge Espadrille by J.Crew

Seville Wedge Espadrille
Amazon
Make a statement this summer with these wedge espadrille shoes.

Noles Double Strap Slides by Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Amazon
REGULARLY $122

Ankle Strap Sandals by Sorel

Sorel Women's Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
REGULARLY $80

Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats

Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats
Amazon
These are the essential black ballet flats.

REGULARLY $110

Jessica Simpson Welles Pump

Jessica Simpson Welles Pump
Amazon
These pumps are perfect for a night out.

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

