Harper Beckham apparently loves watching her famous mama, Victoria Beckham, showcase her acting skills!

The mother-daughter pair, along with the rest of the Beckham clan, are currently kicking back together at the Nihi resort on Indonesia’s private island Palau Sumba. And during their downtime Harper has apparently been watching Spice World on repeat!

“Nap time with Harper,” the songstress-turned-fashion-designer wrote over a clip of herself singing in the 1997 film on her Instagram Stories. “Spice World has been on heavy rotation this holiday.”

In the next clip, Beckham shared a brief glimpse of the Spice Bus, a double-decker bus emblazoned with the Union Jack that appeared in the film. “Not only is Harper obsessed with the Spice Buss [sic]…… She now wants a ‘little Gucci dress.’”

It sounds as though Beckham's 7-year-old is hoping to copy her mother’s look in the film someday soon. Last but not least, the mother of four shared a clip from the film in which all of the Spice Girls wore camouflage fatigues while going through training -- all except for Posh Spice, who opted for a skimpy minidress, also featuring a camouflage design.

Courtesy of Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

“Spice World!!” Beckham captioned the scene. “Question… Mummy why are you wearing a dress?”

Speaking of attention-grabbing attire, these sweet posts come just a month after the 44-year-old designer revealed to Vogue Paris how she came up with the dark navy, slash-sleeved frock she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on May 19.

"So, I designed this dress that has this really beautiful D-ring neck detail, because I love the toughness," Beckham explained in the clip. "It's very, very slimming -- that is always key. A nice slash down the front to get some skin out, makes it feel feminine and makes it feel quite sexy, but still appropriate."

Only Beckham can make getting “some skin out” look this classy.

Get more news on the Beckhams in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brooklyn Beckham and Lexy Panterra Split After 2 Months of Dating, Source Says (Exclusive)

Mila Kunis Wears an Outfit That Is Nearly Identical to Victoria Beckham's -- Shop Their Looks!

David Beckham Cuts Daughter Harper's Hair in Sweet Photo

Related Gallery