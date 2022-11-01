Spread the holiday cheer this year by sending friends and family custom holiday cards from VistaPrint. Through November 2, VistaPrint has an Early Black Friday Flash Sale providing major discounts across the entire site — including up to 60% off their beautiful selection of holiday cards. Whether you're celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, or the New Year, they have a personalized card for you. VistaPrint makes it easy to customize cards with your own photos and messages for any holiday you want to ring in.

Shop the VistaPrint Sale

VistaPrint's incredible sale doesn't end with their stunning greeting cards. They have many customizable gifts that will be sure to delight and now they are 50% off. Create a one-of-a-kind wall calendar with your cherished and hand-picked photos. And for those on your list who love a cozy hot beverage, personalize a mug with pictures of their loved ones or furry friend. Stationery sets with customizable note cards are also 50% off, so you can send sweet notes to those you care about throughout the year for an unexpected and heartwarming token.

You'll want to get in on these sizable savings before this early Black Friday sale event ends. If you're in a time crunch, below you can shop ET's favorite picks of VistaPrint's impressive array of holiday offerings.

Our Favorite Holiday Cards and Note Cards

Poinsettia Christmas Card VistaPrint Poinsettia Christmas Card The beautiful background on this delightful card highlights the simple message of Merry Christmas. With four different color options of the poinsettia pattern, you'll be able to choose the one that best matches your personally selected photo. 10 FOR $20 Buy Now

Festive Foliage Christmas Card VistaPrint Festive Foliage Christmas Card Beautiful greenery with gold or silver foil accents will highlight your custom photo in this leafy Christmas card. If you like the design, but you're on a budget, you can forgo the foil for extra savings. 10 FOR $35 Buy Now

Striped Christmas Card VistaPrint Striped Christmas Card Reminiscent of an art deco look, this holiday card is super chic. The unusual, but stylish, striped pattern will stand out from the others on your friends' and family's mantle. 10 FOR $25 Buy Now

Happy Holidays Christmas Card VistaPrint Happy Holidays Christmas Card While this card comes in green and red version that lends itself more the Christmas, the blue version also works for those who celebrate Hanukkah. The retro letters give this an extra fun vibe. 10 FOR $20 Buy Now

Our Favorite Custom Gifts

Etched Can Glasses VistaPrint Etched Can Glasses If you know someone that enjoys an iced latte or frosty beer, they'll want these custom etched glasses. Even better, now they'll be easily able to distinguish which glass is theirs. STARTING AT $13 Buy Now

Custom Canvas Bag VistaPrint Custom Canvas Bag Gift a tote bag people will want to carry around by customizing it to them personally. The 100% cotton bag can fit all your items for when you're on the go. STARTING AT $14 Buy Now

Metal Prints VistaPrint Metal Prints Brighten up your space by hanging up your favorite photo with this custom metal print. It's a beautiful piece of artwork you can buy yourself, but it'll also be a big hit as a gift for another. STARTING AT $42 Buy Now

Custom Wall Calendars VistaPrint Custom Wall Calendars Flip a page each month to discover an enjoyable photo of those you love with the many customizable options of wall calendars that VistaPrint offers. With such a wide range of designs, you'll be able to easily find one that matches your style. STARTING AT $25 Buy Now

Custom Mugs VistaPrint Custom Mugs Who wouldn't want to sip from a mug designed especially for them? VistaPrint has endless styles and designs to choose from, so you're sure to find one that will be a hit for that special someone. STARTING AT $11 Buy Now

Custom Photo Books VistaPrint Custom Photo Books Move over scrapbooking, there is much cooler way to display your beloved photos now with these custom books from VistaPrint. Compile your family photos or create one for a recent vacation you'll want to remember. STARTING AT $13 Buy Now

