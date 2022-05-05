Vitamix kicked off its Mother's Day Sale and the deals are hard to resist. Until May 15, you can get a major discount on fan-favorite Vitamix blenders as low as $290, including $50 off new full-sized 5200 and Pro750 blenders. Whether your mom is a culinary whiz or she just loves a good smoothie, she'll love opening up one of Vitamix's top-rated models on Sunday, May 8. These high-performance blenders are also for making soup, dips, salsa, purees and so much more. Vitamix is also offering free shipping on orders over $100.

Shop Vitamix's Sale

In addition to the blenders, the Vitamix FoodCycler is also on sale if you're looking for an easy way to reduce food waste. The compact food recycler device transforms scraps into fertilizer. Vitamix is also hosting a deal on all of its food processor attachments and immersion blender accessories. Get 20% off when you buy one, and 25% off when you buy two or more.

Shop the entire Vitamix Spring Sale, and check out ET's top picks below.

E310 Blender Vitamix E310 Blender Your Mom will love blending and pureeing ingredients in this Vitamix E310 — and you'll love saving on this blender. The E310 blender has ten variable speeds, a pulse feature and a powerful 2 HP motor. $350 $290 AT VITAMIX Buy Now $350 $290 AT AMAZON Buy Now

5200 Blender Vitamix 5200 Blender Mom will love this hearty 5200 blender. With various different speeds, it can blend just about anything — including seeds. $480 $430 Buy Now

Pro750 Blender Vitamix Pro750 Blender The Vitamix Pro750 has 5 different pre-programmed settings, so you can just press a button and walk away (and the Pro750 will do all the work for you). Plus, it has a self-cleaning function. Just add some soap and warm water and select the clean option. $630 $580 Buy Now

A3500 Blender Vitamix A3500 Blender Save $50 on the luxurious A3500 blender from the Ascent collection, featuring touchscreen controls, built-in wireless connectivity, and a programmable timer. $650 $600 Buy Now

A2300 Blender Vitamix A2300 Blender The A2300 is a great option if you want a Vitamix blender that's in between simple and fancy in terms of features. $500 $450 Buy Now

7500 Blender Vitamix 7500 Blender With a large 64-ounce container and the brand's most powerful 2.2 HP motor, this blender means business. $560 $510 Buy Now

FoodCycler FC-50 Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 Save on the Vitamix FoodCycler and reduce your food waste. It transforms your family's food scraps into nutrient-dense fertilizer, and the carbon filtration system makes it perfect for indoor use. $400 $325 Buy Now

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl.

RELATED CONTENT:

14 Mother's Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Tata Harper, NuFace and More

Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Adds a New Mixer Collection

This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is Perfect for Mother's Day

Oprah's Favorite Pajamas and Sheets Are 25% Off

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Buy for Mom This Year

Mother's Day 2022 Gift Ideas for Every Budget Mom Will Really Love

14 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Your Grandma

Meghan Markle-Approved Beauty Products to Gift for Mother's Day