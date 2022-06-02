While last week's long, holiday weekend might have inspired a number of great sales, it seems those weekend deals were just a preview for one of the biggest sales of the year — aka the Walmart Plus Weekend sale.

In response to Amazon's widely celebrated Prime Day, Walmart has launched a giant sales event of their own. Beginning today at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET through Sunday, June 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, shoppers can score on thousands of discounts on the retailer's hottest summer items, spanning across the categories of home, tech, fashion, patio and garden and more.

The kicker — as with most truly great sales — is that the shopping event is reserved exclusively for Walmart+ members. Fortunately, even if you've yet to invest in a Walmart+ membership, the sign-up process is super simple to work through — and will offer new members the chance to score on other major deals year-round through exclusive access to Walmart sales, free same-day delivery from local Walmart stores in certain areas, and fuel discounts on gas.

Sign Up for Walmart+

Regardless of what you're in the market for, you can stock up on everything at the Walmart Plus Weekend sale — and save big while you're at it. Some standout product deals include an Apple Watch, the iRobot Roomba vacuum, Michael Kors tote bag, the HP 17-inch laptop, a six-piece rattan wicker patio set and more.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals to take advantage of at the Walmart Plus Weekend Sale. Don't miss out on the retailer's major PS5 console restock (happening today), and be sure to browse the best Memorial Day TV deals that are still available to shop.

Home Deals

Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier Walmart Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier This Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier helps provide cleaner, fresher air in extra large rooms of 390 square feet. It includes HEPA Filtration, which helps capture up to 99.97% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles. $448 $220 Buy Now

Tech Deals

Fashion Deals

Patio & Garden Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart is Restocking PS5 Consoles Tomorrow — Here's How to Get Yours

The 10 Best Memorial Day TV Deals Still Available to Shop

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Everything You Need to Know

The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop for Dad This Father's Day

Best Dyson Memorial Day Deals: Save on Vacuums and Purifying Fans

Love & Sports: Shop the New Walmart Activewear Line All Under $40

15 Best Grill Sales: Save on Everything You Need for Summer Barbecues