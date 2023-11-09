Shopping for tech deals? It's time to fill up those carts. The Black Friday deal bonanza is nearly here. But you don't have to wait until later this month. You can shop right now, as Walmart officially kicked off the holiday shopping season in a big way with one of two different Black Friday sales events. That means there are countless deals to save big on your favorite tech products, from Samsung smart TVs to smartwatches and everything in between.

Choose from some of the season's biggest deals, like the first big discount on the Apple Watch Series 9, big savings on an MSI gaming laptop, Apple AirPods and much more. The early bird will get the worm in this case, because there are so many great options to choose from here. If you want to participate, however, make sure you're a Walmart+ member to snap up all the best deals as they happen. While there are already plenty of discounts to choose from, Walmart is hosting several flash sales that you won't want to miss, too. Be sure to check back regularly to see what's available.

If you're looking for the next great tech deal to get your hands on, we've done all the curation for you. Get the best Walmart Black Friday 2023 tech deals right here with our favorite picks, and get a headstart on your holiday shopping. Or buy yourself a little treat — You deserve it.



Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase. $429 $379 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation Walmart Apple AirPods (2nd Generation AirPods are great for on-the-go listening or chatting on the phone, with an excellent charging case to keep them powered up with. They deliver a seamless listening experience that doubles as a way to go hands-free with your mobile device. $129 $69 Shop Now

MSI GF63 15" Gaming Laptop Walmart MSI GF63 15" Gaming Laptop This affordable budget gaming laptop is a portable powerhouse with an NVIDIA RTA 3050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD to handle all the latest PC titles and more. You won't find a model less than $500 anywhere else right now. $699 $479 Shop Now

Samsung 75" The Frame TV Walmart Samsung 75" The Frame TV This QLED TV doubles as both a fantastic-looking display that can show up to a billion colors, but it can turn into a personal art exhibit once you turn it off and switch to Art Mode, hence its "The Frame" moniker. $2,999 $1,949

Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker XT Walmart Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker XT Bring the party wherever you go with this wireless speaker that boasts tremendous bass and triumphant volume. It even doubles as a portable battery that can charge your devices if need be.

$169 $79 Shop Now

Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6" Laptop Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6" Laptop This laptop comes rocking an AMD Ryzen 3 7230U processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 256GB M2 SSD. For the price, its impressive specs make it a viable portable PC for work or play. $339 $249 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 This sleek smartwatch is a no-brainer for Android phone owners. It offers a wide variety of fitness and health tracking features and comes with a swath of phone and productivity features as well. Plus, it looks closer to an analog watch if you don't dig the Apple Watch look. $149 $99 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

