Shopping

Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale Is Here — Shop The Best Deals On Tech, Home, Fashion and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Blue presents with ribbon and bows
Getty

This year there's no more waiting in long lines or pushing inside crowded department stores trying to grab the best deals before they fly off the rack on Black Friday. Sit down and put your feet up, because this year you can shop the incredible savings of Black Friday deals online even before Thanksgiving Day. Starting today, November 7, Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale allows you to shop steep holiday deals across all departments online and in stores. 

Shop Deals for Days

Walmart is spreading out the 2022 savings across three scheduled sales this November. Starting on each Monday of the month, you can begin shopping the new Black Friday discounts online at 7 p.m. EST. On November 28, the sale will wrap up with one final Cyber Monday savings event.

If you're a Walmart+ member, you can get early access to these astounding deals before everyone else. You can start shopping the savings at 12 p.m. EST each Monday meaning you'll grab the best discounts before they sell out. If you don't have Walmart+, now is the time to sign up. Not only will you get access to these significant savings, but you'll also get perks like a subscription to Paramount+ and free grocery delivery. Subscriptions start at $12.95/month, but you don't need to pay a thing now, you can try it out for free with a 30-day trial.

Sign up for Walmart+

With the number of major savings across Walmart’s categories including toys, technology, home goods, and clothing, you'll want to get a jump on holiday shopping. Ahead, we've found the best Black Friday deals to shop during the first Deals for Days event. 

Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals

TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV
Walmart
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV

Stream your shows with a stunning high-definition picture using the TCL 55" Smart Roku TV. It even comes with a live channel guide with over 250 free channels you can easily access. 

$278$188
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

Immerse yourself in sound with wireless Airpods from Apple. The noise cancelling headphones also have a transparency mode to allow you to hear thing around you if needed.

$170$159
Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) 8" Tablet
Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) 8" Tablet
Walmart
Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) 8" Tablet

Tablets are great for when you're on the go. Catch up with friends, update work documents, or stream movies with the touch of a button using this Lenovo tablet that is now discounted for $40.

$119$79
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) - Charcoal
Walmart
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)

Get your own virtual assistant with the Google Nest Mini. Ask this device the temperature before you head out the door or have it give you reminders for important tasks. 

$49$18
Acer Chromebook 315
Acer Chromebook 315
Walmart
Acer Chromebook 315

Multitask with ease and stream video with crystal-clear quality using the Acer Chromebook. One charge will get you through your day as the Chromebook battery can last up to 12.5 hours. 

$179$149
Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
SAMSUNG Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Walmart
Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Upgrade your home theater with the Samsung soundbar and subwoofer. You can connect wirelessly so you don't have to worry about unsightly cords. 

$149$99

Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Home Deals

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Make a single cup of coffee in a snap with the Keurig coffee maker. All you have to do is select a pod and the size drink to have a fresh brew in a matter of minutes.

$50$35
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark® Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with PowerFins Technology and Self Cleaning Brushroll
Walmart
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

For those with furry friends, you'll love this stick vacuum that easily sucks up pet hair and dander. It even has brush roll cleaning technology so it won't get clogged up with hair.

$259$144
Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart
Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix, whip, beat, and knead with this 7.5 quart stand mixer from Costway. It's specially designed with a splash guard so you won't have to worry about making a mess while you bake. 

$178$120
Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle
Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle
Walmart
Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle

Take your crafting hobby to the next level with the Cricut Explore Air 2. You can make personalized home decor, mugs, decals, and so much more with this nifty device. 

$402$200

Walmart Black Friday Deals On Gifts for Kids

Hasbro Classic Guess Who?
Hasbro Classic Guess Who?
Walmart
Hasbro Classic Guess Who?

Gift the board game classic, Guess Who, this Christmas for endless fun on family game nights. 

$11$6
Barbie Extra 5-Doll Set
Barbie Extra 5-Doll Set with 6 Pets & 70 Styling Pieces
Walmart
Barbie Extra 5-Doll Set

Rocking bold fashion, these five Barbies make a stylish statement. The set not only includes the five dolls, but also six pets and 70 clothing and accessory pieces.

$99$70
Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard 6.5" Bluetooth Speaker
Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard 6.5" Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard 6.5" Bluetooth Speaker

Zip around town in style on this rainbow colored hoverboard with LED lights. One cool feature about this hoverboard is that it has a built in speaker so you can listen to your tunes while you ride. 

$128$80
New Bright (1:8) Ford Bronco Battery Radio Control Truck
New Bright (1:8) Ford Bronco Battery Radio Control Truck
Walmart
New Bright (1:8) Ford Bronco Battery Radio Control Truck

Almost two feet long, this is one large battery-operated truck. Kids (and kids at heart) will love driving this car around the house and the yard.

$90$49
Rainbocorns Eggzania Surprise Mania
Rainbocorns Eggzania Surprise Mania
Walmart
Rainbocorns Eggzania Surprise Mania

Crack open up this egg to find a surprise Rainbocorn plush, but that's not all. There are 20 surprises to discover in this one egg-shaped package.

$35$20

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Custom Cards & Gifts from VistaPrint

These Host Gifts Will Guarantee You a Return Invite to Friendsgiving

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals: Shop The Best Gifts Up to 60% Off

Alicia Keys Debuts Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta

Best Amazon Black Friday Tablet Deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs and More

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Weekend

The Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Products You Can Already Shop