Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale Is Here — Shop The Best Deals On Tech, Home, Fashion and More
This year there's no more waiting in long lines or pushing inside crowded department stores trying to grab the best deals before they fly off the rack on Black Friday. Sit down and put your feet up, because this year you can shop the incredible savings of Black Friday deals online even before Thanksgiving Day. Starting today, November 7, Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale allows you to shop steep holiday deals across all departments online and in stores.
Walmart is spreading out the 2022 savings across three scheduled sales this November. Starting on each Monday of the month, you can begin shopping the new Black Friday discounts online at 7 p.m. EST. On November 28, the sale will wrap up with one final Cyber Monday savings event.
If you're a Walmart+ member, you can get early access to these astounding deals before everyone else. You can start shopping the savings at 12 p.m. EST each Monday meaning you'll grab the best discounts before they sell out. If you don't have Walmart+, now is the time to sign up. Not only will you get access to these significant savings, but you'll also get perks like a subscription to Paramount+ and free grocery delivery. Subscriptions start at $12.95/month, but you don't need to pay a thing now, you can try it out for free with a 30-day trial.
With the number of major savings across Walmart’s categories including toys, technology, home goods, and clothing, you'll want to get a jump on holiday shopping. Ahead, we've found the best Black Friday deals to shop during the first Deals for Days event.
Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals
Stream your shows with a stunning high-definition picture using the TCL 55" Smart Roku TV. It even comes with a live channel guide with over 250 free channels you can easily access.
Immerse yourself in sound with wireless Airpods from Apple. The noise cancelling headphones also have a transparency mode to allow you to hear thing around you if needed.
Tablets are great for when you're on the go. Catch up with friends, update work documents, or stream movies with the touch of a button using this Lenovo tablet that is now discounted for $40.
Get your own virtual assistant with the Google Nest Mini. Ask this device the temperature before you head out the door or have it give you reminders for important tasks.
Multitask with ease and stream video with crystal-clear quality using the Acer Chromebook. One charge will get you through your day as the Chromebook battery can last up to 12.5 hours.
Upgrade your home theater with the Samsung soundbar and subwoofer. You can connect wirelessly so you don't have to worry about unsightly cords.
Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Home Deals
Make a single cup of coffee in a snap with the Keurig coffee maker. All you have to do is select a pod and the size drink to have a fresh brew in a matter of minutes.
For those with furry friends, you'll love this stick vacuum that easily sucks up pet hair and dander. It even has brush roll cleaning technology so it won't get clogged up with hair.
Mix, whip, beat, and knead with this 7.5 quart stand mixer from Costway. It's specially designed with a splash guard so you won't have to worry about making a mess while you bake.
Take your crafting hobby to the next level with the Cricut Explore Air 2. You can make personalized home decor, mugs, decals, and so much more with this nifty device.
Walmart Black Friday Deals On Gifts for Kids
Gift the board game classic, Guess Who, this Christmas for endless fun on family game nights.
Rocking bold fashion, these five Barbies make a stylish statement. The set not only includes the five dolls, but also six pets and 70 clothing and accessory pieces.
Zip around town in style on this rainbow colored hoverboard with LED lights. One cool feature about this hoverboard is that it has a built in speaker so you can listen to your tunes while you ride.
Almost two feet long, this is one large battery-operated truck. Kids (and kids at heart) will love driving this car around the house and the yard.
Crack open up this egg to find a surprise Rainbocorn plush, but that's not all. There are 20 surprises to discover in this one egg-shaped package.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
