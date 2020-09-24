Shopping

Wayfair Way Day Sale -- Take Up to 80% Off Home Decor

By ETonline Staff
Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair

Wayfair is having its biggest sale of the year! The online home goods retailer has kicked off the Way Day Sale -- offering up to 80% off across categories for two days only through Sept. 24.

Shop Wayfair's lowest prices of the year on indoor and outdoor furniture, appliances, lighting, kitchen items, bath products, organization essentials and so many more. Score bedroom furniture from $90, living room seating up to 70% off, area rugs up to 80% off and up to a $200 Wayfair gift card with select Samsung appliance purchases. Plus, don't miss out on amazing flash deals on bestsellers up to 80% off.

If you're still looking for more deals, Wayfair also has a section for closeout deals, filled with deep discounts on thousands of overstock and discontinued products.

Receive free shipping on everything (some exclusions apply), enjoy 2-day delivery and returns are easy.

Spruce up your home by shopping the Way Day Sale and browse through ET Style's top picks.

Nolin Club Chair
Ebern Designs
Ebern Designs Nolin Club Chair
Wayfair
Nolin Club Chair
Ebern Designs

Get this plush, minimalist armchair for 42% off.

REGULARLY $259.99

Alianna Platform Bed
Hashtag Home
Hashtag Home Alianna Platform Bed
Wayfair
Alianna Platform Bed
Hashtag Home

This sleek wooden platform bed frame will enhance the look of any bedroom.

REGULARLY STARTING $214

Mya Oriental Brown/Tan/Ivory Area Rug
World Menagerie
World Menagerie Mya Oriental Brown/Tan/Ivory Area Rug
Wayfair
Mya Oriental Brown/Tan/Ivory Area Rug
World Menagerie

This beautiful printed area rug adds vintage flair.

REGULARLY STARTING $65

Montegue Dining Table
Orren Ellis
Orren Ellis Montegue Dining Table
Wayfair
Montegue Dining Table
Orren Ellis

A can't-miss deal on a chic marble dining table.

REGULARLY $256.99

Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Seating Group with Cushions
Lark Manor
Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Seating Group with Cushions
Lark Manor

Make the most of your outdoor space by adding this table and chairs set for 69% off.

REGULARLY $1,176

Stainless Steel 13.2 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can
NineStars
NineStars Stainless Steel 13.2 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can.jpg
Wayfair
Stainless Steel 13.2 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can
NineStars

Convenient and snazzy, upgrade your traditional trash can for this stainless steel design that opens automatically with motion sensor.

REGULARLY $82

Cube Air Purifier with HEPA Filter
Samsung
Samsung Cube Air Purifier with HEPA Filter
Wayfair
Cube Air Purifier with HEPA Filter
Samsung

Get a $50 Wayfair gift card when you purchase this virtually silent Samsung Cube Air Purifier that removes bacteria, dust, mold, odors and more from your space.

REGULARLY $879.99

Ilene Cotton Throw Pillow
Bungalow Rose
Bungalow Rose Ilene Cotton Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Ilene Cotton Throw Pillow
Bungalow Rose

This chic throw pillow has texture and fun details.

REGULARLY $80.67

