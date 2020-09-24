Wayfair Way Day Sale -- Take Up to 80% Off Home Decor
Wayfair is having its biggest sale of the year! The online home goods retailer has kicked off the Way Day Sale -- offering up to 80% off across categories for two days only through Sept. 24.
Shop Wayfair's lowest prices of the year on indoor and outdoor furniture, appliances, lighting, kitchen items, bath products, organization essentials and so many more. Score bedroom furniture from $90, living room seating up to 70% off, area rugs up to 80% off and up to a $200 Wayfair gift card with select Samsung appliance purchases. Plus, don't miss out on amazing flash deals on bestsellers up to 80% off.
If you're still looking for more deals, Wayfair also has a section for closeout deals, filled with deep discounts on thousands of overstock and discontinued products.
Receive free shipping on everything (some exclusions apply), enjoy 2-day delivery and returns are easy.
Spruce up your home by shopping the Way Day Sale and browse through ET Style's top picks.
Get this plush, minimalist armchair for 42% off.
This sleek wooden platform bed frame will enhance the look of any bedroom.
This beautiful printed area rug adds vintage flair.
A can't-miss deal on a chic marble dining table.
Make the most of your outdoor space by adding this table and chairs set for 69% off.
Convenient and snazzy, upgrade your traditional trash can for this stainless steel design that opens automatically with motion sensor.
Get a $50 Wayfair gift card when you purchase this virtually silent Samsung Cube Air Purifier that removes bacteria, dust, mold, odors and more from your space.
This chic throw pillow has texture and fun details.
