Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Packed With Major Savings on Home Decor — Here's What to Buy
Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is underway. Way Day 2022 ends at midnight tonight, which means there's still a little time to find the best deals on all things for the home. With discounts on everything from sectional sofas to decorative mirrors up to 80% off, this year's deals are not to be missed.
You can find trendy home décor for less at Wayfair's annual Way Day sale. From deals on home decor accents like wall art, pillows, and curtains to artificial plants, there's something that fits everyone's personal style during this home shopping extravaganza. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new mirror, big accent shelves, or even a chic sculpture for your coffee table, today is the best day to redecorate.
Whether you're looking to treat your living space to a full design revamp or you're simply hoping to spruce up your home with a spring-friendly touch, Way Day 2022 is the perfect place to start — and save big on some of Wayfair's most popular home decor essentials, while you're at it. Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best home decor deals at Way Day 2022.
The Best Way Day Home Decor Deals
Elevate your home with a more contemporary touch with this colorful art piece from Mercury Row.
Open up your space with the help of this rounded, golden mirror.
Treat any home living space to a more textured upgrade with this quilted accent pillow — perfect for positioning on a sofa or armchair.
Get these rustic, distressed vases for 27% off with this special Way Day flash deal.
Tackle the warmer summer months in style and keep your home cool with these thermal, blackout curtains.
Add a more worldly touch to your home art collection with this unique, 3-piece map art.
Still working from home? Effortlessly organize your office space with this structured accent shelf — available in seven colors.
Boho vibes come to life with this cool and quilted accent pillow.
It doesn't get more spring-friendly than this vibrant, evergreen wall painting.
Help to dress up your side table or bookshelf with a more polished touch with the Dorris 30-Minute Hourglass decor piece.
Welcome in the season's gorgeous spring light with these ethereal, fairy-esque curtain panels — now available for 52% off via Wayfair's special flash deal.
These sleek frames are as stylish as they are practical.
When it comes to home design, it's all about the little things — like this dome-shaped cloche.
