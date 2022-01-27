Shopping

West Elm Sale: Take 20% Off Chic Bedding and Bath Linens

By Charlotte Lewis‍
West Elm bedding sale
West Elm

We've spent more time at home in the last two years than ever before, so it's no wonder that prioritizing our personal space has become important. Especially for anyone who is still working from home, upgrading and desiring a change of "at home" scenery, we have some excellent news -- West Elm is having a 20% off sale on all its bed and bath linens.

For a limited time, shoppers can peruse through West Elm's trendiest and best-selling bedding, sheets, towels and more for huge discounts (and free shipping!). And considering that we are about to enter year number three of hanging out at home, there's never been a better time to upgrade your creature comforts. Treat yourself and get cozy quilts, spa-grade towels and multi-hundred count sheet sets all without the hefty price tag.

Give yourself a much-needed home makeover with the plethora of can't-miss deals and create the home of your dreams. Update your bed and bathrooms on a feasible budget with never ending patterns, textures and colors -- West Elm's bathroom and bedroom linen sale has something for everyone, no matter what vibe you're going for or what your style. And if those deals aren't enough to satiate you, don't forget to check out West Elm's existing sales -- up to 40% off in-stock items and up to 40% off in-stock furniture

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals now available at West Elm on bedding, towels and more.

Organic Washed Cotton Percale Lightweight Quilt & Shams
West Elm
Organic Washed Cotton Percale Lightweight Quilt & Shams
Get comfortable with this super soft cotton quilt and sham, light enough to use all year round or as an additional cozy layer during the colder months.
$150$64 AND UP
Organic Luxury Fibrosoft Towels
West Elm
Organic Luxury Fibrosoft Towels
These lush towels will make you feel like your home is a luxury hotel, without the hefty price tag.
$25$19
European Flax Linen Duvet Cover & Shams
West Elm
European Flax Linen Duvet Cover & Shams
Grab this best-selling breathable and durable duvet cover in pre-washed linen while it's available for its new, low price.
$250$125 AND UP
Organic Turkish Tassel Towels
West Elm
Organic Turkish Tassel Towels
Bring vacation to you with these ultra-absorbent Turkish patterned towels, which get softer with each wash.
$20$15
Silky TENCEL Crescent Stitch Quilt & Shams
West Elm
Silky TENCEL Crescent Stitch Quilt & Shams
Add an element of texture to your bedroom with this silky quilt with added modern detailing.
$220$90 AND UP
Modern Geo & Percale Starter Bedding Set
West Elm
Modern Geo & Percale Starter Bedding Set
Create the bedroom of your dreams with this heavily-discounted bedding set, only for a limited time.
$35 AND UP$20 AND UP
Organic Premium Spa Towels
West Elm
Organic Premium Spa Towels
West Elm's thickest, plushest towel is now available for 30% off.
$30$23
Organic Luxury Fibrosoft Bath Mats
West Elm
Organic Luxury Fibrosoft Bath Mats
Treat your feet with this softer-than-soft bath mat, available in nine different colors.
$30$24
Organic Quick-Dry Textured Towels
West Elm
Organic Quick-Dry Textured Towels
This every day bathroom staple will have you stunned at how quickly it can dry you and itself. 
$20$15
Lush Velvet Tack Stitch Quilt & Shams
West Elm
Lush Velvet Tack Stitch Quilt & Shams
Upgrade your bedding with this lush velvet quilt and sham, available in a beautiful range of jewel tones.
$200$100
Candlewick & Organic Washed Cotton Percale Starter Bedding Set
West Elm
Candlewick & Organic Washed Cotton Percale Starter Bedding Set
Get back to basics with this dimensional duvet cover, a perfect pairing to West Elm's classic cotton sheets. 
$180$136
Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover & Shams
West Elm
Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover & Shams
Enjoy all the textures West Elm has to offer with this modern take on retro-crushed velvet, now 50% off.
$180$90 AND UP
Dreamy Gauze Cotton Blanket
West Elm
Dreamy Gauze Cotton Blanket
Let your bedding relax with this crinkled blanket, giving any bedroom the feel of effortless elegance.
$100$60
Organic Sateen Canopy Duvet & Shams
West Elm
Organic Sateen Canopy Duvet & Shams
Add a unique pop to any room with this patterned duvet.
$120$96
Cotton Cloud Jersey Framed Quilt & Shams
West Elm
Cotton Cloud Jersey Framed Quilt & Shams
This two-toned bedding is so comfortable, it'll feel like you're sleeping on, well... a cloud.
$200$100 AND UP
Clipped Diamond Chambray Comforter & Shams
West Elm
Clipped Diamond Chambray Comforter & Shams
Get your warmest winter bedding with this filled quilt, available in two soothing patterns.
$200$100
Heather Taylor Home Mini Gingham Linen Ruffle Sheet Set & Pillowcases
West Elm
Heather Taylor Home Mini Gingham Linen Ruffle Sheet Set & Pillowcases
You'll love this delicately ruffled gingham sheet set, especially at this price.
$200$160
400-Thread-Count Organic Percale Pleated Edge Sheet Set & Pillowcases
West Elm
400-Thread-Count Organic Percale Pleated Edge Sheet Set & Pillowcases
Indulge in these luxurious best-selling sheets without the luxury price tag.
$150$112
Blended Down Pillow Insert
West Elm
Blended Down Pillow Insert
Don't leave your pillow out of your bedroom makeover. These hypo-allergenic blended pillows, available in two different firmnesses will thank you for it. 
$60$40
Organic Plush Waffle Towel
West Elm
Organic Plush Waffle Towel
Turn your home into a spa with these incredibly soft waffle knit towels.
$30$23

