West Elm Sale: Take 20% Off Chic Bedding and Bath Linens

We've spent more time at home in the last two years than ever before, so it's no wonder that prioritizing our personal space has become important. Especially for anyone who is still working from home, upgrading and desiring a change of "at home" scenery, we have some excellent news -- West Elm is having a 20% off sale on all its bed and bath linens.

For a limited time, shoppers can peruse through West Elm's trendiest and best-selling bedding, sheets, towels and more for huge discounts (and free shipping!). And considering that we are about to enter year number three of hanging out at home, there's never been a better time to upgrade your creature comforts. Treat yourself and get cozy quilts, spa-grade towels and multi-hundred count sheet sets all without the hefty price tag.

Give yourself a much-needed home makeover with the plethora of can't-miss deals and create the home of your dreams. Update your bed and bathrooms on a feasible budget with never ending patterns, textures and colors -- West Elm's bathroom and bedroom linen sale has something for everyone, no matter what vibe you're going for or what your style. And if those deals aren't enough to satiate you, don't forget to check out West Elm's existing sales -- up to 40% off in-stock items and up to 40% off in-stock furniture.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals now available at West Elm on bedding, towels and more.

