10 Best Kendra Scott Earring Deals to Shop for the Summer

By Wesley Horvath‍
Kendra Scott Earring Sale
Knedra Scott

Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a major sale on a ton of jewelry styles until June 13 — but we're most excited about the deals on earrings.

Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.

There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott Earring Sale to spruce up your accessory stock just in time for summer. 

Beaded Lee Gold Drop Earrings in Lilac Phosphate
Kendra Scott Lee Gold Drop Earrings in Lilac Phosphate
Kendra Scott
Beaded Lee Gold Drop Earrings in Lilac Phosphate

The tiny beaded trim around the large oval gem makes these drop earrings a statement piece. 

$60$36
Lexi Drop Earrings In Pave Diamond and 14K Yellow Gold
Kendra Scott Lexi Drop Earrings In Pave Diamond
Kendra Scott
Lexi Drop Earrings In Pave Diamond and 14K Yellow Gold

Kendra Scott has no shortage of sweet and chic diamond earrings. Grab these Victorian chandelier-inspired earrings for half off the original price. 

$1,350$675
Angie Hoop Earrings In 18k Yellow Gold Vermeil
Angie Hoop Earrings In 18k Yellow Gold Vermeil
Kendra Scott
Angie Hoop Earrings In 18k Yellow Gold Vermeil

You'll fall in love with these heart-designed hoop earrings. The delicate design makes them the perfect casual earrings for all your errands, as well as date night on Fridays.

$120$90
Elora 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond
Kendra Scott Elora 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond
Kendra Scott
Elora 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond

The Elora earring offers a slim frame with some extra glam thanks to the diamond design at the center of the hoop earrings.

$1,500$750
Kyla Flower Gold Stud Earrings in Raspberry Rose
Kendra Scott Flower Gold Stud Earrings in Raspberry Rose
Kendra Scott
Kyla Flower Gold Stud Earrings in Raspberry Rose

These simple floral earrings are a great way to accessorize this summer.

$68$50
Mina Hoop Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold
Kendra Scott Mina Hoop Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold
Kendra Scott
Mina Hoop Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold

The open diamond silhouette on the Mina Hoop Earrings makes for a subtle summer accessory. 

$400$300
Nellie 14k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings in Turquoise
Kendra Scott Nellie 14k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings in Turquoise
Kendra Scott
Nellie 14k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings in Turquoise

If you know someone with a birthday coming up in December, shop their turquoise birthstone in the form of a cute pair of Kendra Scott stud earrings. 

$500$375
Ashlyn Silver Convertible Statement Huggie Earrings in Teal Quartzite
Kendra Scott Ashlyn Silver Convertible Statement Huggie Earrings in Teal Quartzite
Kendra Scott
Ashlyn Silver Convertible Statement Huggie Earrings in Teal Quartzite

Everyone loves how versatile convertible jewelry is. Wear these earrings with the gemstone or remove the gemstone to wear them as tiny hoop earrings.

$90$66
Mei 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix
Mei 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix
Kendra Scott
Mei 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix

If you're looking for a more glitzy approach to the classic hoop earring, try these gemstone-studded hoop earrings.

$1,200$600
Evie Gold Hoop Earrings in Turquoise
Kendra Scott Evie Gold Hoop Earrings in Turquoise
Kendra Scott
Evie Gold Hoop Earrings in Turquoise

Add some boho style to your summer wardrobe with this fringe hoop earring by Kendra Scott. 

$68$46

