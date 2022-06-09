10 Best Kendra Scott Earring Deals to Shop for the Summer

Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a major sale on a ton of jewelry styles until June 13 — but we're most excited about the deals on earrings.

Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.

There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott Earring Sale to spruce up your accessory stock just in time for summer.

