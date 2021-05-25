14 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

Nothing says summer fun more than heading to the swimming pool or the beach, and bringing a few floaty options for yourself, friends or family will only make spending time in the water more enjoyable.

To help you shop for the perfect pool float for your summer activity, ET Style has found nine of the coolest floaties. Our selection includes pool inflatables for kids (like an adorable unicorn float), kitschy, oversized inflatable lounge designs, and a beer pong table float for your next pool party.

If you're looking for more shopping ideas for summer, check out our top picks of one-piece swimsuits, celeb-loved bikinis, essentials for an at-home outdoor brunch, and the best sunscreen.

Below, check out the coolest pool floats to use for summer 2021.

Aqua Inflatable Pool Float with UPF 50 Sunshade Canopy Amazon Aqua Inflatable Pool Float with UPF 50 Sunshade Canopy Every once in a while, you need a break from the sun, but with this inflatable pool float, that doesn't mean you have to get out of the pool to get in the shade. As a bonus, the sun canopy on this lounger has a 50 UPF and it comes with a cup holder for your drink. $70 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to Expect for the Epic Shopping Event

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

The Best Swimwear for Summer

30 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale

The Best Deals on One Piece Swimsuits

Shop Serena Williams' Adorable Mother-Daughter Matching Swimsuits

Everlane Launched a Sustainable Swimwear Collection All Under $75

The TikTok-Favorite Brand Girlfriend Collective Launches Swim

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now