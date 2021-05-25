Shopping

14 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

By ETonline Staff
Nothing says summer fun more than heading to the swimming pool or the beach, and bringing a few floaty options for yourself, friends or family will only make spending time in the water more enjoyable.

To help you shop for the perfect pool float for your summer activity, ET Style has found nine of the coolest floaties. Our selection includes pool inflatables for kids (like an adorable unicorn float), kitschy, oversized inflatable lounge designs, and a beer pong table float for your next pool party.

Below, check out the coolest pool floats to use for summer 2021. 

GoFloats Giant Inflatable Pool Floats
GoFloats Giant Inflatable Pool Floats
Amazon
GoFloats Giant Inflatable Pool Floats
Who doesn't want an inflatable lounger in the shape of a swan? This swan float also comes with a matching drink float.
#35 AT AMAZON
Swimline UFO Spaceship Squirter
Swimline UFO Spaceship Squirter
Amazon
Swimline UFO Spaceship Squirter
Another fun swimming pool toy floaty for kids is this UFO spaceship with water squirter.
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Inflatable Mermaid Pool Float
Inflatable Mermaid Pool Float
Amazon
Inflatable Mermaid Pool Float
This is the most comfortable-looking mermaid float we've found. 
$29 AT AMAZON
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float
Funboy
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float
This golf cart floaty is part of Funboy's collaboration with Malibu Barbie. The groovy, two-person float comes with a fashionable fringe-lined removable mesh shade and dual cup holder.
$129 AT FUNBOY
Water Pool Lounge Chair Float for Adults
Water Pool Lounge Chair Float for Adults
Amazon
Water Pool Lounge Chair Float for Adults
A lounge chair for the pool to watch the little ones? Yes, please!
$22 AT AMAZON
Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
Funboy
Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
There's nothing more extra than a flamingo float. This adorable pool float is pink and glittery. I mean, it's shaped like a huge flamingo -- what more can you want for summer?
$79 AT FUNBOY
Sunnylife X Rolling Stones Lounger Pool Float
Sunnylife X Rolling Stones Lounger Pool Float
Urban Outfitters
Sunnylife X Rolling Stones Lounger Pool Float
You don't have to be a Rolling Stones fan to appreciate this raft. 
$70 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float
Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float
Amazon
Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float
If there's anything we learned from Love Island it's that summer is much more fun with a giant unicorn pool float. 
$37 AT AMAZON
Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge
Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge
Walmart
Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge
If you're looking for pool floats to relax and unwind in, a lounge chair inflatable float is the best choice.
$10 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $14)
Aqua Inflatable Pool Float with UPF 50 Sunshade Canopy
Aqua Inflatable Pool Float with UPF 50 Sunshade Canopy
Amazon
Aqua Inflatable Pool Float with UPF 50 Sunshade Canopy
Every once in a while, you need a break from the sun, but with this inflatable pool float, that doesn't mean you have to get out of the pool to get in the shade. As a bonus, the sun canopy on this lounger has a 50 UPF and it comes with a cup holder for your drink. 
$70 AT AMAZON
Sunnylife Surfboard Float
Sunnylife Surfboard Float
Nordstrom
Sunnylife Surfboard Float
A surfboard-shaped inflatable raft is perfect for the beach or a giant pool.
$60 AT NORDSTROM
Sportsstuff Blueberry Donut Pool Float
Sportsstuff Blueberry Donut Pool Float
Kohl's
Sportsstuff Blueberry Donut Pool Float
How cool is this sprinkle donut pool float? We love the bright colors.
$15 AT KOHL'S
Sunnylife Kids' Seahorse Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float
Sunnylife Kids' Seahorse Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float
Nordstrom
Sunnylife Kids' Seahorse Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float
Your little ones will be obsessed with this unicorn pool float with deep, soft seating and a dome-shaped canopy to protect them from the sun.
$50 AT NORDSTROM
Urban Outfitters Inflatable Pong Pool Float Game
Urban Outfitters Inflatable Pong Pool Float Game
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Inflatable Pong Pool Float Game
Does your squad love to play beer pong? This inflatable pool float is specifically made for the drinking game with multiple drink holder slots.
$29 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

