15 Presidents Day Furniture Sales You Won't Want to Miss: West Elm, Wayfair, Target and More
The long Presidents' Day 2023 weekend is here, which means you can save big on furniture and decor for every room in your home. Whether you’re furnishing your bedroom or upgrading your home office, Presidents' Day furniture deals will help you level up your living space — and save some money in the process. The holiday is February 20 this year, and retailers like Wayfair, West Elm, and Lulu and Georgia are offering everything from furniture to area rugs and home decor for a fraction of the price.
If you've been wanting to fill an empty space with an accent chair or redecorate your bedroom to make it more your own, you'll want to take advantage of some of the best furniture sales we've seen this year. With spring just around the corner, don’t delay if you see something that catches your eye. There are incredible markdowns on home essentials and comfy furniture that will have your space feeling ready for the new season.
Every furniture store offers something different — some carry affordable and trendy pieces, while others focus on higher-end handmade designs. To find the fixtures that fit your personal style and budget, we've rounded up all the best Presidents' Day furniture deals you can shop right now.
The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales of 2023
Take 20% off everything at Lulu and Georgia until February 21. The Presidents' Day sale includes rugs, furniture, home accents, lighting, and more—including exclusive styles you won't find anywhere else.
You can get savings up to 30% on your dream furniture during Raymour & Flanigan's sale. Deals span their entire site including furniture for the living room, dining room, home office, bedroom, and even an entertainment room if you have one.
With the Presidents' Day Sale at Macy's you can save up to 60% on furniture, mattresses, and rugs. Grab a giant 5-piece sectional big enough for the whole family that is nearly half off right now. You can find great deals for the living room, kitchen, bedroom, and outdoor furniture.
The Home Depot's biggest bath event of the year is here. Save up to 40% on bathroom vanities in every style imaginable.
Enjoy up to 30% off everything you need for a beautiful bedroom and bath at at Serena & Lily’s sale. Save on beds, nightstands, mirrors, dressers, rugs and more.
Until February 20, get an extra 15% off at Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams with code WEEKEND15. Complete your space with ready to ship rugs, lighting, dining tables, and décor in luxurious styles from modern to contemporary.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Deals You Can Already Shop Now
The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget
This Wayfair Sale Has Furniture Deals for Up to 50% Off
The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Winter Decor, Furniture and More
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help Keep Your Home Clean This Winter
Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection
16 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Tech, Home, Beauty and More
23 Cozy Candles to Warm Your Home All Winter Long