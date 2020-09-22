$169 For This Kate Spade Smart Watch at the Amazon Big Fall Sale
The Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch is on sale at the Amazon Big Fall Sale. The watch is currently priced at $169 (regularly $339) – giving you 49% off.
This smartwatch is both fashionable and functional. The stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. You can also view notifications from any app or messaging system, accept calls, create reminders and control music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant.
Battery life lasts up to 24 hours and in just under an hour the Kate Spade watch can be charged up to 80 percent. Plus, it is water-resistant up to 30m.
In addition to the watch, Kate Spade handbags and jewelry are on discount at Amazon. Plus, the official Kate Spade website is currently offering deals of their own.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year (we hear Oct. 13), the Amazon Big Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Fall Sale event
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.
Shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch.
This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day Comes Early as Amazon Launches The Big Fall Sale
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save 70% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Wallets & More
Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More
Kate Spade Sale: Get 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes Shoes and More
The Best Fitness Tracker -- Apple Watch, Fitbit and More
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 80% on Select Items
Take Up to 65% Off Designer Watches at the Amazon Sale
Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Massive Sale on Designer Clothes and Shoes
Amazon Launched a Secret Sale on Kate Spade Accessories
The Best Fanny Packs From Gucci, Burberry, YSL, Tory Burch and More
40 Under $50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Sale