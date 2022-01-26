Shopping

17 of the Best Kate Spade Valentine's Day Gifts -- Jewelry, Bags and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade New York Heart 3D Coin Purse
Kate Spade New York

Valentine's Day is a great holiday to celebrate any relationship. With Feb. 14 not too far away, it's officially crunch time. If you're still scrambling to find unique Valentine's Day gift ideas, Kate Spade New York has you covered with some of the best romantic gifts. Kate Spade has purses, bags, jewelry and other accessories to gift to celebrate love. 

The Kate Spade Valentine's Day gift guide is especially filled with beautiful jewelry options -- a classic Valentine's Day Gift. While chocolate and other edible treats don't last, a bracelet or ring can be worn for years. Kate Spade hosts a variety of timeless pieces of jewelry and other accessories that your partner is sure to love. 

From Spell It Out Heart Studs to the Precious Pansy Wrap Ring, Kate Spade has a ton of V-Day-themed gifts. The brand also has a lot more than jewelry to spark your V-day gift inspiration, such as an adorable heart print tumbler, chic bags and stylish phone cases. 

If you need to find any other inspo for Feb. 14, check out ET's Valentine's Day gift guide. Check out our top picks of the best Kate Spade Valentine's Day gifts below.

The best gifts under $50

Spell It Out Heart Studs
Kate Spade New York Spell It Out Heart Studs
Kate Spade New York
Spell It Out Heart Studs
These cubic zirconia heart-shaped studs are stunning, and we're not just saying that. While they match Valentine's Day theme perfectly, your special someone could also wear these stud earrings year-round. 
$48
Mini Hearts Stainless Steel Tumbler
Kate Spade New York Mini Hearts Stainless Steel Tumbler
Kate Spade New York
Mini Hearts Stainless Steel Tumbler
Is there a better way to show your affection for someone than to gift them something covered in hearts? This stainless steel tumbler is a creative way to remind someone that you care because they'll think of you any time they sip their tea or coffee. 
$20
Love Game Arrow Ear Cuff
Kate Spade New York Love Game Arrow Ear Cuff
Kate Spade New York
Love Game Arrow Ear Cuff
The Love Game Arrow Ear Cuff is a great way to accessorize your ears without committing to another ear piercing. Plus, the gold-toned metal goes with nearly everything.
$48
Heart of Gold Idiom Bangle
Kate Spade New York Heart of Gold Idiom Bangle
Kate Spade New York
Heart of Gold Idiom Bangle
No matter the year, jewelry is an evergreen Valentine's Day gift. This bangle in the color gold is a delicate bracelet that can enhance any outfit. 
$38
Treasure Trove Studs
Kate Spade New York Treasure Trove Studs
Kate Spade New York
Treasure Trove Studs
Although these emerald green stud earrings aren't pink, red or covered in hearts, we think they're a perfect Valentine's Day gift -- especially for anyone with a May birthday. After all, emerald is their birthstone. 
$38
Spencer Ditsy Rose Sticker Pocket
Kate Spade Spencer Ditsy Rose Sticker Pocket
Kate Spade New York
Spencer Ditsy Rose Sticker Pocket
If your valentine has trouble staying organized, this cute rose-print pocket might be their new favorite gift. Just stick it on the back of your phone or phone case, and you can store your all your cards. 
$28$22
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Is there a more classic Valentine's Day gift than princess cut stud earrings? Okay, maybe a heart-shaped box of chocolate is a bit more quintessential of Valentine's Day, but the princess cut takes the reign in the Valentine's Day jewelry department. 
$48
TIny Twinkles Mini Pearl Mini Hoops
Kate Spade New York Tiny Twinkles Mini Pearl Mini Hoops
Kate Spade New York
TIny Twinkles Mini Pearl Mini Hoops
Pearls of any shape, size or hue are perfect for a Valentine's Day gift. Your valentine is sure to love this mini pearl hoop earrings as they twinkle in their next set of Instagram photos. 
$38

The best gifts under $100

Heart 3D Coin Purse
Kate Spade New York Heart 3D Coin Purse
Kate Spade New York
Heart 3D Coin Purse
This heart-shaped coin purse can do so much more than merely keep your change in order. You can attach it to the outside of your crossbody bag, backpack or purse -- it's the perfect accessory for your accessory. 
$98
Spell It Out Heart Slider Bracelet
Kate Spade New York Spell It Out Heart Slider Bracelet
Kate Spade New York
Spell It Out Heart Slider Bracelet
It's all about the details on this bracelet. Of course, the pink heart crystal centerpiece of the bracelet is adorable. But check out that heart-shaped sliding clasp on the back of the bracelet.
$58
Long PJ Set
Kate Spade New York Long PJ Set
Kate Spade New York
Long PJ Set
Shop this PJ set for your valentine who treasures their rest. 
$78
Lawson Slippers
Kate Spade New York Lawson Slippers
Kate Spade New York
Lawson Slippers
These satin slippers look super comfortable. If you need something to pair with the Kate Spade Long PJ Set, these slippers are perfect. 
$78
Knott Ditsy Rose iPhone 12 Pro Max Wrap Folio Case on Chain
Kate Spade New York Knott Ditsy Rose iPhone 12 Pro Max Wrap Folio Case
Kate Spade New York
Knott Ditsy Rose iPhone 12 Pro Max Wrap Folio Case on Chain
This phone case on a chain will help your special person keep track of their phone at all times. Plus, the folio case looks similar to a crossbody purse. 
$95$76
Precious Pansy Bracelet
Kate Spade New York Precious Pansy Bracelet
Kate Spade New York
Precious Pansy Bracelet
Whether you're shopping for your special someone for Valentine's Day or shopping for your bestie for Galentine's Day, we think they'll love this bracelet. The pansy centerpiece complements the thin chain, which is made from a rose gold tinted-metal.
$88
Precious Pansy Wrap Ring
Kate Spade New York Precious Pansy Wrap Ring
Kate Spade New York
Precious Pansy Wrap Ring
The Precious Pansy Wrap Ring would look beautiful with the above Precious Pansy Bracelet. The intricate design of this ring makes it look like the pansy is hugging your finger. 
$88
Spencer Slim Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Spencer Slim Crossbody
Kate Space New York
Spencer Slim Crossbody
This pink crossbody bag if the perfect accessory to slip your phone in. It even has a few pockets on the back specifically for your cards and money. 
$98
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Pavé Studs
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Pave Studs
Kate Spade New York
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Pavé Studs
If you have a special Disney fan in your life, these Minnie Mouse stud earrings were practically made for them. The multi-layered design features a cubic zirconia crystal-decorated heart within Minnie Mouse's outline. 
$58

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts To Shop

The Best Valentine's Day Candles to Gift Her This Year

The 20 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

20 Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Keurig, Nespresso and More