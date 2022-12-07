Shopping

17 Thoughtful Gift Ideas Your Wife Will Love Even If She Already Has Everything

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Not everyone is born with an innate gift-giving ability and the holiday season can be a tricky time to demonstrate just how much you love and appreciate someone. No matter how long you've been married, finding the right gift for your wife who may have everything she will ever need is tricky — especially with the thousands of gifting options. Whether Christmas is your wife's favorite time of year, they have a wintertime birthday, or you simply just want to make her feel special, finding a unique gift for your wife should be less nerve-wracking with our help. 

One of the first rules of choosing the perfect gift is personalizing it to the recipient, in this case, your wife. What does she enjoy? Does she like being cozy after a long day or going out to let off some steam? For women who believe comfort is key, a weighted robe or plush throw blanket are knockout gift ideas. If your wife is skincare guru or likes the finer things in life, we've included splurge-worthy gifts as well to really "wow" her. 

The best gifts for your spouse aren’t necessarily something she needs, but something that will make her feel special. Don't panic though. Ahead, we've curated some of the most thoughtful and unique gifts your wife will actually adore this year.

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Women's Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$185$111
UGG Tasman Slipper
UGG Tasman Slipper
UGG
UGG Tasman Slipper

You may be wondering why these traditional slippers are on the list, but UGG is all the rage right now. These suede slippers have a super soft sheepskin lining for a super comfy  shoe that can be worn around the house or out and about.  

$100
Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven

Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe.

$420
Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set
Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set
Sephora
Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set

With a hydrating cleanser, a serum for silky skin, and a full-size moisturizer, you have everything you need for dewy skin in this highly-rated bundle from Tatcha. 

$117$82
La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set
La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set
Nordstrom
La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set

Try luxurious products from La Mer, but at an affordable price, when buying this discovery set. It features their best sellers in travel size, so you can decide if you want to splurge on the full sized products afterward. 

$170
Ember Coffee Mug 2
Ember Coffee Mug 2
Amazon
Ember Coffee Mug 2

Give the woman in your life her morning cup of joe in style. This temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. 

$125
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set
Nordstrom
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set

Perfume your body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand.

$110$94
Kyndall and Jake Chambers Custom Pet Embroidered Sweatshirt
Kyndall and Jake Chambers Custom Pet Embroidered Sweatshirt
Uncommon Goods
Kyndall and Jake Chambers Custom Pet Embroidered Sweatshirt

Do you and your wife have a fur baby that she adores? Embroider your beloved pet on this custom sweatshirt that she will cherish for the years to come. 

STARTING AT $135
StitchFellas Custom Family Portrait Cross Stitch
StitchFellas Custom Family Portrait Cross Stitch
Etsy
StitchFellas Custom Family Portrait Cross Stitch

A piece of art she will treasure, this custom cross stitch features your loving family. If you don't have children, you can put just the two of you or add your pets. 

STARTING AT $105
Anthropologie Snow Globe Candle
Anthropologie Snowglobe Candle
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Snow Globe Candle

If your wife loves candles and fills the house with holiday decor during Christmas, this charming snow globe decoration is actually a lid to a wonderfully smelling candle. It comes in 3 different scents all with their own unique snow globe topper. 

$38
Anthropologie Cozy Teapot Tower
Anthropologie Cozy Teapot Tower
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Cozy Teapot Tower

Don't let your tea drinking wife pour from a basic tea kettle, gift her with this beautiful tower complete with a mug base, teapot middle, and roof topper. You can also buy the additional mugs for $16. 

$42
Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe
Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe

Like a weighted blanket, the heft of this robe can reduce anxiety and provide a sense of calm. The shoulder pads are even specifically designed to help decrease muscle soreness.

$249
Winning Solutions Scrabble Maple Trophy Game
Winning Solutions Scrabble Maple Trophy Game
TJ Maxx
Winning Solutions Scrabble Maple Trophy Game

For those with a competitive nature who love board games, upgrade your Scrabble board to this luxury edition. Made from maple wood with cabinets underneath for storage, game night just became high class.  

$120
Jiggy Puzzles Terra Viva by Gabriella Laruccia
Jiggy Puzzles Terra Viva by Gabriella Laruccia
Jiggy Puzzles
Jiggy Puzzles Terra Viva by Gabriella Laruccia

Great for puzzle aficionados and art lovers alike, this puzzle created by a woman artist doubles as a fun activity and work of art. It comes with glue to display once completed. 

$49
Paper Source Succulent Creativity Box
Paper Source Succulent Creativity Box
Paper Source
Paper Source Succulent Creativity Box

The art of hand written letters has been in decline, but if your wife is someone that still enjoys this tradition, she'll want this set. Filled with stationary, stamps, and a customizable craft, this creativity box is filled with goodies she will love. 

$50
Anthropologie Vanessa Throw Blanket
Anthropologie Vanessa Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Vanessa Throw Blanket

This stunning sunburst blanket will brighten up any room. But it won't only add a touch of flair, it also is made of cotton to keep your wife extra cozy when snuggling on the couch. 

$78
sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle
sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle
sixthreezero
sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle

Outdoor lovers use any excuse to be outside and especially enjoy a delightful bike ride. This adorable bike works for rides through the neighborhood, but it has adjustable settings to work on hilly terrains. 

$600

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

