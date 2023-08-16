Tech

20 Best Labor Day TV Deals You Can Shop Now: Save On Samsung, LG, Sony, Amazon Fire TVs and More

By ETonline Staff
Hisense TV
Hisense

There's no shortage of TV deals for all budgets and needs every week. Labor Day 2023 is just a couple weeks away, which means you can shop early deals right now on 4K, QLED and OLED displays from retailers like Samsung, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. Whether you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture.

To help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank, we've rounded up the best Labor Day TV deals you can shop right now. This month is an especially great time to buy a cheap TV, with budget-friendly displays from $90. With so many different sizes and specs to consider when shopping, we've categorized our top picks for TV deals by brand.

From the newest LG TVs with cutting-edge displays to great-value cheap 4K TVs from TCL and Sony, there are plenty of top-rated TVs being steeply discounted to upgrade your entertainment setup for less. Below, check out all the top Labor Day TV sales available today.

Best Labor Day Samsung TV Deals

65" Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
65" Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

$3,000$1,600
65" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,400 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. 

$2,600$1,700
55" Samsung The Frame TV (2022)
55" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon
55" Samsung The Frame TV (2022)

The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. This Samsung TV also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.

$1,500$929
85" Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 75" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
85" Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $1,700. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight. 

$6,000$4,300
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV

Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.

$6,300$5,800
75" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
55" Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED 4K smart TV
Samsung
75" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

The Partial Sun model is the more affordable version of the Terrace. Navigate The Terrace with just your voice through the remote control. The intuitive Smart TV features are powered by Tizen for a simplified, effortless viewing experience.

$6,500$5,000

Best Labor Day LG TV Deals

55" LG C3 OLED TV
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
Amazon
55" LG C3 OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

$1,900$1,288
55" LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV
LG 65" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Amazon
55" LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV

The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Snag this early Amazon Prime Day sale now.

$1,500$1,097
50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
LG 50-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV, AI-Powered 4K
Amazon
50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.

$460$327
55" LG B2 Series OLED Smart TV
LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV
Amazon
55" LG B2 Series OLED Smart TV

Experience amazing 4K viewing with this LG B2 OLED TV, $100 off the list price. Stay fully immersed with this early Prime Day deal, as it has an incredible 120Hz refresh rate and feel the fast movement in sports, video games, and movies for an unrivaled visual experience. 

$1,097$997

Best Labor Day Amazon Fire TV Deals

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV

The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED TV display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas.

$600$430
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Amazon
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV

Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.

$450$300
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
Amazon
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series

With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions. 

$250$190

Best Labor Day Sony TV Deals

75" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
75" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

Sony's 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting that delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features for the PS5 like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.

$1,900$1,498
65" Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
65" Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.

$900$798
55" Sony Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV
Sony 55" Class Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
55" Sony Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV

This Sony 4K UHD Smart Google TV features the XR Triluminos Pro Color, which gives you a nearly infinite amount of accurate colors, so you can get a true-to-color experience whenever you watch movies or play your favorite game. With this Google TV, you can also watch over 700,000 movies and TV series episodes for free. 

$1,300$1,000

Best TCL, Toshiba and More TV Deals

43" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
43" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
43" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. DTS Studio Sound creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback.

$300$160
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
Amazon
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)

The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.

$538$450
43" Toshiba C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023)
43" Toshiba C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023)
Amazon
43" Toshiba C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023)

The all-new Toshiba C350 is designed with a gorgeous bezel-less design to give you more viewable screen area. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse. 

$330$220
32" Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV (2022)
32" Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV (2022)
Amazon
32" Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV (2022)

This Insignia TV is an Amazon No. 1 best seller for its HD experience in 720p that provides crystal clear images. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming with this 32-inch TV—and control it all with your voice.

$170$90

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

