No matter how long you've been married, finding the right gift for your wife who may already have everything she will ever need is tricky — especially with thousands of gifting options. Whether Christmas is your wife's favorite time of year, they have a wintertime birthday, you're prepping for eight nights of Hanukkah celebrations or you simply just want to make her feel special, finding a unique gift for your wife should be less nerve-wracking with our help.

One of the first rules of choosing the perfect gift is personalizing it to the recipient, in this case, your wife. What does she enjoy? Does she like being cozy after a long day or going out to let off some steam? For women who believe comfort is key, a weighted robe or plush throw blanket are knockout gift ideas. If your wife is a skin care guru or likes the finer things in life, we've included splurge-worthy gifts as well to really "wow" her.

The best gifts for your spouse aren’t necessarily something she needs, but something that will make her feel special. Don't panic though. Ahead, we've curated some of the most thoughtful and unique gifts your wife will adore this year.

Tatcha Mini Favorites Set Sephora Tatcha Mini Favorites Set Help her hydrate, plump and soothe with Tatcha's celeb-loved skincare. This mini set is a great way for her to test out the brand or to take on future vacations. $68 Shop Now

Custom Viewfinder Reel Amazon Custom Viewfinder Reel Get adorably sentimental with this viewfinder that comes with a code you can use to create a custom reel, which will be delivered in five days after you upload your personal photos. $35 Shop Now

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set Nordstrom Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set This is no ordinary scented candle. Perfume the body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand. $125 Shop Now

sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle sixthreezero sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle Outdoor lovers use any excuse to be outside. This adorable bike works for rides through the neighborhood, but it has adjustable settings to work on hilly terrains. $504 Shop Now

Ember Coffee Mug 2 Amazon Ember Coffee Mug 2 Give the woman in your life her morning cup of joe in style. This temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. $130 Shop Now

Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set Nordstrom Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set Find Kate Somerville's beloved ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment in this gift set. The brand promises a "fresh-from-the-clinic complexion" after use. The set also comes with a Goat Milk Cleanser and +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream. $175 Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe Like a weighted blanket, the heft of this robe from Uncommon Goods can reduce anxiety and provide a sense of calm. The shoulder pads are even specifically designed to help decrease muscle soreness. $249 Shop Now

Anthropologie Floral Faux Fur Throw Anthropologie Anthropologie Floral Faux Fur Throw This stunning blanket will brighten up any room. But it won't only add a touch of flair, it also is made of fuzzy faux fur to keep your wife extra cozy when snuggling on the couch. $128 Shop Now

The Milk Bar Sampler Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler For the sweet tooth, gift them the stunning Milk Bar sampler. Whether it's their favorite place to get a treat or have always wanted to try it, the sampler comes in a beautiful tin with a Milk Bar pie slice, B'day Truffles, and so many more treats. $60 Shop Now

