Gifts

20 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts for Your Wife to Make Her Feel Loved Even If She Already Has Everything

Gifts for Wife 2022
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 8:57 AM PST, December 5, 2023

Show your wife you really love her this holiday with these creative gift ideas she'll adore.

No matter how long you've been married, finding the right gift for your wife who may already have everything she will ever need is tricky — especially with thousands of gifting options. Whether Christmas is your wife's favorite time of year, they have a wintertime birthday, you're prepping for eight nights of Hanukkah celebrations or you simply just want to make her feel special, finding a unique gift for your wife should be less nerve-wracking with our help. 

One of the first rules of choosing the perfect gift is personalizing it to the recipient, in this case, your wife. What does she enjoy? Does she like being cozy after a long day or going out to let off some steam? For women who believe comfort is key, a weighted robe or plush throw blanket are knockout gift ideas. If your wife is a skin care guru or likes the finer things in life, we've included splurge-worthy gifts as well to really "wow" her. 

The best gifts for your spouse aren’t necessarily something she needs, but something that will make her feel special. Don't panic though. Ahead, we've curated some of the most thoughtful and unique gifts your wife will adore this year.

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima by De'Longhi

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima by De'Longhi

Upgrade her morning coffee with the Gran Lattisima. It can do it all at the press of a button, whether she's in the mood for a cappuccino, a latte or a flat white.

$499 $374

Shop Now

UGG Scuffette II Slipper

UGG Scuffette II Slipper
UGG

UGG Scuffette II Slipper

This essential UGG slipper is minimal yet cozy. Find it in five colors.

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
Amazon

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

After a hard day of work or play, she can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.

$60 $48

with coupon

Shop Now

Tatcha Mini Favorites Set

Tatcha Mini Favorites Set
Sephora

Tatcha Mini Favorites Set

Help her hydrate, plump and soothe with Tatcha's celeb-loved skincare. This mini set is a great way for her to test out the brand or to take on future vacations.

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
Amazon

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket

They'll look stylish on the court with this pickleball paddle made with a green checkerboard design and an elegant, non-slip handle.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Custom Viewfinder Reel

Custom Viewfinder Reel
Amazon

Custom Viewfinder Reel

Get adorably sentimental with this viewfinder that comes with a code you can use to create a custom reel, which will be delivered in five days after you upload your personal photos. 

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set
Nordstrom

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set

This is no ordinary scented candle. Perfume the body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand.

Cozyla 10.1” WiFi Smart Digital Picture Frame

Cozyla 10.1” WiFi Smart Digital Picture Frame
Amazon

Cozyla 10.1” WiFi Smart Digital Picture Frame

This modern frame comes with unlimited storage so you can add endless photos of your wedding day, honeymoon and other special memories.

Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle

Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle
Homecourt

Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle

Courteney Cox's new candle brand has so many exciting scents in stunning ceramic vessels, including this sparkling mandarin orange and basil fragrance.

Calpak Hue Front Pocket Carry-On Luggage

Calpak Hue Front Pocket Carry-On Luggage
Calpak

Calpak Hue Front Pocket Carry-On Luggage

Upgrade the frequent traveler's carry-on to this Calpack option which features an easy access front pocket to store travel essentials.

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Amazon

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens. Cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. 

$360 $230

Shop Now

sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle

sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle
sixthreezero

sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle

Outdoor lovers use any excuse to be outside. This adorable bike works for rides through the neighborhood, but it has adjustable settings to work on hilly terrains. 

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Oprah's favorite pajamas from her 2022 list are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$195 $137

With Code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Ember Coffee Mug 2

Ember Coffee Mug 2
Amazon

Ember Coffee Mug 2

Give the woman in your life her morning cup of joe in style. This temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. 

Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set

Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set
Nordstrom

Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set

Find Kate Somerville's beloved ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment in this gift set. The brand promises a "fresh-from-the-clinic complexion" after use. The set also comes with a Goat Milk Cleanser and +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream.

Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe

Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe

Like a weighted blanket, the heft of this robe from Uncommon Goods can reduce anxiety and provide a sense of calm. The shoulder pads are even specifically designed to help decrease muscle soreness.

Mark & Graham Deluxe Wood Scrabble Game Set

Mark & Graham Deluxe Wood Scrabble Game Set
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Deluxe Wood Scrabble Game Set

For those with a competitive nature who love board games, upgrade your Scrabble board to this luxury edition. Made from maple wood with cabinets underneath for storage and personalized with your last name, game night just became high class.  

Anthropologie Floral Faux Fur Throw

Anthropologie Floral Faux Fur Throw
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Floral Faux Fur Throw

This stunning blanket will brighten up any room. But it won't only add a touch of flair, it also is made of fuzzy faux fur to keep your wife extra cozy when snuggling on the couch. 

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Amazon

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. 

The Milk Bar Sampler

The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar

The Milk Bar Sampler

For the sweet tooth, gift them the stunning Milk Bar sampler. Whether it's their favorite place to get a treat or have always wanted to try it, the sampler comes in a beautiful tin with a Milk Bar pie slice, B'day Truffles, and so many more treats.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

