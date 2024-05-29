If you missed out on the epic Memorial Day deals this past weekend, don't fret. Summer savings are in full effect on Amazon. From must-see markdowns on Apple devices and kitchen essentials to Father's Day gift ideas, Amazon is overflowing with impressive deals on big-name brands.

We sorted through thousands of promotions to find the best Amazon deals worth shopping this week. Like all Amazon deals, these category-spanning markdowns won't last long. Be sure to score the biggest discounts before they disappear.

Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save on everything from a new iRobot Roomba robot vacuum and GE's cult-favorite nugget ice maker to summer wardrobe staples like sandals and Ray-Ban sunglasses. We're still more than a month away from Amazon Prime Day 2024 in July, so there's no time like the present to secure your essentials for the new season.

With discounts on top brands in just about every category like LG, Keurig, Adidas and more, we've narrowed it down to the best Amazon sales that should definitely be on your radar — broken out by category. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your cheat sheet for finding the top deals on Amazon available today.

10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Beats Solo 4 Amazon Beats Solo 4 The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. $200 $150 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging. $275 $180 Shop Now

RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager Amazon RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful. $130 $52 Shop Now

Roku Express 4K+ Amazon Roku Express 4K+ Among the streaming hardware giants, the Roku Express 4K+ boasts the most options and apps, including NFL-friendly streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. It's Apple AirPlay compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.) $40 $29 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the spring refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to Dyson vacuums and patio furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $50 $30 Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones These wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect headphones for office work at home and on the go. $349 $249 Shop Now

JBL Clip 4 Amazon JBL Clip 4 Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport. $80 $50 Shop Now

Hogwarts Legacy Amazon Hogwarts Legacy The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area. $60 $39 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Summer will be here before you know it, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's daily deals are full of stylish picks.

Teva Original Universal Sandal Amazon Teva Original Universal Sandal Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat. $55 $38 Shop Now

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. $40 $20 Shop Now

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

From moisturizers and eye creams to Crest 3D Whitestrips, restock all of your go-to beauty products for the new season while they're on sale.

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $329 $230 Shop Now

