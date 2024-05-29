Shop
45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Save Up to 75% on Tech, Cookware, Sneakers and More

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:15 AM PDT, May 29, 2024

The best Amazon deals happening today feature Bose, Dyson, Levi's, Samsung and more top brands.

If you missed out on the epic Memorial Day deals this past weekend, don't fret. Summer savings are in full effect on Amazon. From must-see markdowns on Apple devices and kitchen essentials to Father's Day gift ideas, Amazon is overflowing with impressive deals on big-name brands.

We sorted through thousands of promotions to find the best Amazon deals worth shopping this week. Like all Amazon deals, these category-spanning markdowns won't last long. Be sure to score the biggest discounts before they disappear. 

Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save on everything from a new iRobot Roomba robot vacuum and GE's cult-favorite nugget ice maker to summer wardrobe staples like sandals and Ray-Ban sunglasses. We're still more than a month away from Amazon Prime Day 2024 in July, so there's no time like the present to secure your essentials for the new season.

With discounts on top brands in just about every category like LG, Keurig, Adidas and more, we've narrowed it down to the best Amazon sales that should definitely be on your radar — broken out by category. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your cheat sheet for finding the top deals on Amazon available today.

10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.

$430 $299

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

This iPad is thin, light, and perfectly portable and it comes in a gorgeous shade of purple. It's powered by the M1 chip for advanced gaming, media editing, video calls and much more.

$749 $550

Beats Solo 4

Beats Solo 4
Amazon

Beats Solo 4

The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. 

$200 $150

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.

$275 $180

RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager

RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager
Amazon

RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager

Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful.

$130 $52

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with a virtually invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,000 $1,597

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Save over $200 on the 14,000 BTU model that cools down rooms to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on its coldest setting.

$681 $440

Roku Express 4K+

Roku Express 4K+
Amazon

Roku Express 4K+

Among the streaming hardware giants, the Roku Express 4K+ boasts the most options and apps, including NFL-friendly streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. It's Apple AirPlay compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.)

$40 $29

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.

$579 $459

Stainless Steel

$599 $469

Black Stainless

Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Amazon

Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill. WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows you to control it from anywhere.

$800 $600

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the spring refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to Dyson vacuums and patio furniture, save on home upgrades below.

iRobot Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Save $300 on the strongest vacuum for picking up even entrenched dirt, pet fur, and debris from your carpets and floors. The Roomba j9+ is ideal for larger homes and is built with more pet features than any other robot vacuum.

$899 $599

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Amazon

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.

$70 $50

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $99

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

For large-home deep cleans without the cord, the Dyson Outsize is on sale for over 30% off to get the job done.

$600 $400

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$50 $30

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Amazon

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.

$300 $225

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot in as little as 15 minutes.

$200 $140

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, its everyday versatility makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$360 $213

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

50" Samsung Frame TV (2024)

50" Samsung Frame TV (2024)
Amazon

50" Samsung Frame TV (2024)

Samsung's newest Frame TV looks as sharp as ever. Refreshed with new features, including Pantone Art Validated Colors, every piece of art appears even more realistic.

$1,298 $1,198

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)
Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

Designed to deliver true 360° sound, SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with a battery life up to 17 hours.  

$329 $249

JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Enjoy your music all summer with massive JBL Original Pro Sound. The JBL Boombox 3 is IP67 dustproof and waterproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

$500 $400

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

These wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect headphones for office work at home and on the go. 

$349 $249

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.

$3,298 $1,948

Beats Studio Pro

Beats Studio Pro
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $100 on Oprah's favorite headphones.

$350 $250

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor
Amazon

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor

Bring this monitor with 1000R curvature into your home and settle in with next-level immersion. With 4K quality and a 240Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time, it's the perfect companion for any gamer. It also offers eye-popping colors and Quantum Mini LEDs provide  controlled brightness and great contrast.

$1,300 $848

JBL Clip 4

JBL Clip 4
Amazon

JBL Clip 4

Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport.

$80 $50

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy
Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy

The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.

$60 $39

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Summer will be here before you know it, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's daily deals are full of stylish picks.

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber have a thing for Levi's denim shorts, and now you can score a pair for 32% off. 

$60 $36

adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt

adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt
Amazon

adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt

Whether you're heading to the gym or running errands, slip into this lightweight t-shirt for any casual occasion.

$40 $24

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Teva Original Universal Sandal
Amazon

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.

$55 $38

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

$30 $22

With Coupon

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Everyone needs a go-to pair of jeans, and Levi's denim is a tried-and-true closet staple you'll wear for years.

$80 $44

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement. 

$190 $94

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban's Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses are designed with the brand's iconic polarized lenses for improved clarity and contrast.

$230 $149

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Amazon

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. 

$40 $20

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt. 

$70 $48

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.

$170 $107

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

From moisturizers and eye creams to Crest 3D Whitestrips, restock all of your go-to beauty products for the new season while they're on sale.

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage," the brand claims.

$230 $179

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, 44 Strips

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, 44 Strips
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, 44 Strips

The OG of at-home teeth whitening has come a long way. Crest Whitestrips are proven to be safe on enamel and use the same whitening ingredients as your dentist. The brand promises your teeth will be 20 levels whiter in just 22 days.

$46 $30

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum

Gucci's floral fragrance is great for daily wear and is nearly 40% off right now. The spring blend has jasmine bud, Rangoon creeper, Indian tuberose, damask rose, and Tuscan orris.

$135 $83

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.

$329 $230

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Amazon

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.

$56 $34

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $20

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. 

$27 $18

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.

