50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Save Up to 75% on Tech, Cookware and More Ahead of Prime Day

Theragun Mini
Therabody
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:13 PM PDT, June 10, 2024

The best Amazon deals happening today feature Bose, Therabody, KitchenAid, Samsung and more top brands.

Amazon is kicking off the week with tons of new summer savings. From must-see markdowns on Apple devices and kitchen essentials to last-minute Father's Day gift ideas, Amazon is overflowing with impressive deals on big-name brands across every category.

We sorted through thousands of promotions to find the best Amazon deals worth shopping today. Prime member or not, everyone can get in on the unbeatable prices Amazon is known for. Like all Amazon deals, these flash sales won't last long. Be sure to score the biggest discounts before they disappear. 

Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save on everything from Theraguns and GE's viral nugget ice maker to summer wardrobe staples like sandals and Ray-Ban sunglasses. We're still a month away from Amazon Prime Day 2024 in July, so there's no time like the present to secure your essentials for the new season.

With discounts on top brands in just about every category like LG, Keurig, Adidas, Theragun and more, we've narrowed it down to the best Amazon sales that should definitely be on your radar — broken out by category. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your cheat sheet for finding the top deals on Amazon.

10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini
Amazon

Theragun Mini

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody. The compact and travel-sized deep tissue mini massage gun is proven to relieve muscle aches and pains, soothe tightness and improve post workout recovery.

$199 $164

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Not only is this best-selling Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows you to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button and it is 40% off right now.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
Amazon

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

Save 20% on an upgraded version of the Ring video doorbell with head-to-toe HD+ Video for an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. Other features include motion detection, privacy zones and Color Night Vision.

$150 $120

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $449

Shop Now

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with a virtually invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,000 $1,547

Shop Now

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Save over $200 on the 14,000 BTU model that cools down rooms to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on its coldest setting.

$681 $440

Shop Now

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

The Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has eight different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles to help you relax. With three different speeds and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.

$70 $50

Shop Now

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.

$579 $464

Stainless Steel

Shop Now

$599 $469

Black Stainless

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $250

Shop Now

Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Amazon

Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill. WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows you to control it from anywhere.

$800 $600

Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the spring refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to air conditioners and patio furniture, save on home upgrades below.

LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
Amazon

LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

This LG air conditioning unit includes three cooling and fan speeds to customize your cooling this summer season. 

$260 $199

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Save $300 on the strongest vacuum for picking up even entrenched dirt, pet fur, and debris from your carpets and floors. The Roomba j9+ is ideal for larger homes and is built with more pet features than any other robot vacuum.

$899 $599

Shop Now

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Amazon

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.

$70 $50

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $99

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$50 $25

Shop Now

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Amazon

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.

$350 $222

Shop Now

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot in as little as 15 minutes.

$200 $135

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, its everyday versatility makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$360 $201

Shop Now

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Amazon

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.

$1,099 $899

Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air

2024 Apple iPad Air
Amazon

2024 Apple iPad Air

Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.

$599 $570

Shop Now

Beats Solo 4

Beats Solo 4
Amazon

Beats Solo 4

The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. 

$200 $130

Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)
Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

Designed to deliver true 360° sound, SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with a battery life up to 17 hours.  

$329 $249

Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

Get a full-feature tablet made for big kids ages 6–12 that includes a full year of age-appropriate Amazon Kids+ content and a slim kid-friendly case. Kids can request apps and eBooks in the digital store, while parents approve purchases and downloads. 

$190 $150

Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

These wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect headphones for office work at home and on the go. 

$349 $249

Shop Now

Roku Express 4K+

Roku Express 4K+
Amazon

Roku Express 4K+

Among the streaming hardware giants, the Roku Express 4K+ boasts the most options and apps, including NFL-friendly streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. It's Apple AirPlay compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.)

$40 $29

Shop Now

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.

$3,298 $1,898

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro

Beats Studio Pro
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $170 on Oprah's favorite headphones.

$350 $180

Shop Now

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor
Amazon

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor

Bring this monitor with 1000R curvature into your home and settle in with next-level immersion. With 4K quality and a 240Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time, it's the perfect companion for any gamer. It also offers eye-popping colors and Quantum Mini LEDs provide  controlled brightness and great contrast.

$1,300 $850

Shop Now

JBL Clip 4

JBL Clip 4
Amazon

JBL Clip 4

Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport.

$80 $50

Shop Now

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy
Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy

The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.

$60 $36

Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Summer will be here before you know it, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's daily deals are full of stylish picks.

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work-ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$319 $271

Shop Now

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber have a thing for Levi's denim shorts, and now you can score a pair for 35% off. 

$60 $40

Shop Now

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Teva Original Universal Sandal
Amazon

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.

$55 $38

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

$30 $23

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Everyone needs a go-to pair of jeans, and Levi's denim is a tried-and-true closet staple you'll wear for years.

$80 $46

Shop Now

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress
Amazon

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress

For a flirty and fun summer look, shop this crossover style, available in a wide range of colors.

$53 $39

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement. 

$190 $91

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban's Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses are designed with the brand's iconic polarized lenses for improved clarity and contrast.

$230 $149

Shop Now

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Amazon

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. 

$40 $24

Shop Now

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt. 

$70 $48

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.

$170 $109

Shop Now

 

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

From moisturizers and eye creams to designer fragrances, restock all of your go-to beauty products for the new season while they're on sale.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer

If you have dry skin, Laneige's replenishing moisturizer takes hydration to the next level by strengthening skin's moisture barrier to lock in hydration.

$40 $34

Shop Now

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage," the brand claims.

$230 $160

Shop Now

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum

Gucci's floral fragrance is great for daily wear and is nearly 40% off right now. The spring blend has jasmine bud, Rangoon creeper, Indian tuberose, damask rose, and Tuscan orris.

$135 $83

Shop Now

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.

$329 $230

Shop Now

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Amazon

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.

$56 $36

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $20

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. 

$27 $13

Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

