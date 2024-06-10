Amazon is kicking off the week with tons of new summer savings. From must-see markdowns on Apple devices and kitchen essentials to last-minute Father's Day gift ideas, Amazon is overflowing with impressive deals on big-name brands across every category.

We sorted through thousands of promotions to find the best Amazon deals worth shopping today. Prime member or not, everyone can get in on the unbeatable prices Amazon is known for. Like all Amazon deals, these flash sales won't last long. Be sure to score the biggest discounts before they disappear.

Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save on everything from Theraguns and GE's viral nugget ice maker to summer wardrobe staples like sandals and Ray-Ban sunglasses. We're still a month away from Amazon Prime Day 2024 in July, so there's no time like the present to secure your essentials for the new season.

With discounts on top brands in just about every category like LG, Keurig, Adidas, Theragun and more, we've narrowed it down to the best Amazon sales that should definitely be on your radar — broken out by category. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your cheat sheet for finding the top deals on Amazon.

10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody. The compact and travel-sized deep tissue mini massage gun is proven to relieve muscle aches and pains, soothe tightness and improve post workout recovery. $199 $164 Shop Now

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus Amazon Ring Battery Doorbell Plus Save 20% on an upgraded version of the Ring video doorbell with head-to-toe HD+ Video for an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. Other features include motion detection, privacy zones and Color Night Vision. $150 $120 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. $549 $449 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the spring refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to air conditioners and patio furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $50 $25 Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer. $1,099 $899 Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Air Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model. $599 $570 Shop Now

Beats Solo 4 Amazon Beats Solo 4 The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. $200 $130 Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones These wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect headphones for office work at home and on the go. $349 $249 Shop Now

Roku Express 4K+ Amazon Roku Express 4K+ Among the streaming hardware giants, the Roku Express 4K+ boasts the most options and apps, including NFL-friendly streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. It's Apple AirPlay compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.) $40 $29 Shop Now

JBL Clip 4 Amazon JBL Clip 4 Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport. $80 $50 Shop Now

Hogwarts Legacy Amazon Hogwarts Legacy The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area. $60 $36 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Summer will be here before you know it, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's daily deals are full of stylish picks.

Teva Original Universal Sandal Amazon Teva Original Universal Sandal Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat. $55 $38 Shop Now

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. $40 $24 Shop Now

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

From moisturizers and eye creams to designer fragrances, restock all of your go-to beauty products for the new season while they're on sale.

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $329 $230 Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.

Try Prime Student