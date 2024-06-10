The best Amazon deals happening today feature Bose, Therabody, KitchenAid, Samsung and more top brands.
Amazon is kicking off the week with tons of new summer savings. From must-see markdowns on Apple devices and kitchen essentials to last-minute Father's Day gift ideas, Amazon is overflowing with impressive deals on big-name brands across every category.
We sorted through thousands of promotions to find the best Amazon deals worth shopping today. Prime member or not, everyone can get in on the unbeatable prices Amazon is known for. Like all Amazon deals, these flash sales won't last long. Be sure to score the biggest discounts before they disappear.
Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals
Right now, Amazon shoppers can save on everything from Theraguns and GE's viral nugget ice maker to summer wardrobe staples like sandals and Ray-Ban sunglasses. We're still a month away from Amazon Prime Day 2024 in July, so there's no time like the present to secure your essentials for the new season.
With discounts on top brands in just about every category like LG, Keurig, Adidas, Theragun and more, we've narrowed it down to the best Amazon sales that should definitely be on your radar — broken out by category. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your cheat sheet for finding the top deals on Amazon.
10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now
Theragun Mini
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody. The compact and travel-sized deep tissue mini massage gun is proven to relieve muscle aches and pains, soothe tightness and improve post workout recovery.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Not only is this best-selling Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows you to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button and it is 40% off right now.
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
Save 20% on an upgraded version of the Ring video doorbell with head-to-toe HD+ Video for an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. Other features include motion detection, privacy zones and Color Night Vision.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with a virtually invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Save over $200 on the 14,000 BTU model that cools down rooms to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on its coldest setting.
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
The Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has eight different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles to help you relax. With three different speeds and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill. WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows you to control it from anywhere.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the spring refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to air conditioners and patio furniture, save on home upgrades below.
LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
This LG air conditioning unit includes three cooling and fan speeds to customize your cooling this summer season.
iRobot Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Save $300 on the strongest vacuum for picking up even entrenched dirt, pet fur, and debris from your carpets and floors. The Roomba j9+ is ideal for larger homes and is built with more pet features than any other robot vacuum.
Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer
Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot in as little as 15 minutes.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, its everyday versatility makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.
Best Amazon Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.
13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.
2024 Apple iPad Air
Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.
Beats Solo 4
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)
Designed to deliver true 360° sound, SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with a battery life up to 17 hours.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet
Get a full-feature tablet made for big kids ages 6–12 that includes a full year of age-appropriate Amazon Kids+ content and a slim kid-friendly case. Kids can request apps and eBooks in the digital store, while parents approve purchases and downloads.
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect headphones for office work at home and on the go.
Roku Express 4K+
Among the streaming hardware giants, the Roku Express 4K+ boasts the most options and apps, including NFL-friendly streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. It's Apple AirPlay compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.)
65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.
Beats Studio Pro
Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $170 on Oprah's favorite headphones.
Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor
Bring this monitor with 1000R curvature into your home and settle in with next-level immersion. With 4K quality and a 240Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time, it's the perfect companion for any gamer. It also offers eye-popping colors and Quantum Mini LEDs provide controlled brightness and great contrast.
JBL Clip 4
Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport.
Hogwarts Legacy
The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Summer will be here before you know it, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's daily deals are full of stylish picks.
Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Work-ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
TikTok and Hailey Bieber have a thing for Levi's denim shorts, and now you can score a pair for 35% off.
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Everyone needs a go-to pair of jeans, and Levi's denim is a tried-and-true closet staple you'll wear for years.
Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress
For a flirty and fun summer look, shop this crossover style, available in a wide range of colors.
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement.
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban's Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses are designed with the brand's iconic polarized lenses for improved clarity and contrast.
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair.
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt.
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.
Best Amazon Beauty Deals
From moisturizers and eye creams to designer fragrances, restock all of your go-to beauty products for the new season while they're on sale.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer
If you have dry skin, Laneige's replenishing moisturizer takes hydration to the next level by strengthening skin's moisture barrier to lock in hydration.
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage," the brand claims.
Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum
Gucci's floral fragrance is great for daily wear and is nearly 40% off right now. The spring blend has jasmine bud, Rangoon creeper, Indian tuberose, damask rose, and Tuscan orris.
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.
Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.
