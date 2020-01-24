Shopping

7 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends: Emma Stone's Pearl to Meghan Markle's Trilogy Design

By Amy Lee‍
Emma Stone at 2019 met gala
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Engagement season is still going strong and with Valentine's Day right around the corner, rings are a topic we can go on about. 

There's no harm in browsing (you want to know what you like when the time comes, right?) and when seeking inspiration, we look to what our favorite celebrities are rocking on their fingers -- they have the best taste in luxurious buys, after all. 

Want something unique? Emma Stone's beautiful pearl engagement ring is a chic alternative to diamonds. But if you are a classic gal, Meghan Markle's trilogy design or Hailey Bieber's large oval stunner could be your calling. 

Ahead, peek ET Style's selects of the top seven celebrity engagement ring trends we're obsessed with right now. 

Emma Stone's Pearl Ring 

In December Stone got engaged to SNL segment director, Dave McCary, who shared an adorable pic of the couple on his Instagram. The actress showed off her unique, romantic pearl engagement ring from New York City-based jewelry retailer, Catbird, designed by Yoshinobu Kataoka. 

GET THE LOOK:

Winter Pearl Ring
Kataoka
Catbird Winter Pearl Ring
Catbird
Winter Pearl Ring
Kataoka

Stone's engagement ring is under $5,000. 

Jennifer Lawrence's Emerald Cut 

The acclaimed actress' huge emerald-cut diamond from her art gallery director hubby, Cooke Maroney, sits atop a thin gold band. It's perfect for the girl who wants something simply stunning and elegant. 

Jennifer Lawrence at Dior show
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence engagement ring
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK: 

1.51 Carat Emerald Diamond Solitaire Diamond Gallery Engagement Ring
Ritani
Ritani emerald cut engagement ring
Ritani
1.51 Carat Emerald Diamond Solitaire Diamond Gallery Engagement Ring
Ritani

Katy Perry's Pink Flower Ring

We saw the pop star's statement flower-shaped ring from fiancee Orlando Bloom following a Valentine's Day engagement announcement last year on Instagram, aptly captioned, "full bloom." The estimated 4-carat ring is truly glamorous and one-of-a-kind -- like Perry -- and features a pink center diamond surrounded by eight smaller diamonds. 

GET THE LOOK: 

22k Gold Kunzite Ring with Diamonds
Arman Sarkisyan
Arman Sarkisyan pink kunzite engagement ring
Arman Sarkisyan
22k Gold Kunzite Ring with Diamonds
Arman Sarkisyan

Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cushion Cut 

The author's cushion-cut rock on her finger from Chris Pratt is estimated to be worth $150,000-250,000. The square shape housed in a halo setting complements Schwarzenegger's classic style. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Custom Cushion Cut Diamond with Delicate Pavé Halo
The Clear Cut
The Clear Cut custom cushion ring
The Clear Cut
Custom Cushion Cut Diamond with Delicate Pavé Halo
The Clear Cut

Hailey Bieber's Oval Diamond 

We got a close-up look of the model's modern, jaw-dropping oval-cut diamond ring in Vogue's 73 Questions video for a joint March 2019 cover with Justin. The massive sparkler features a diamond-encrusted gold band and boasts six to ten carats, according to Bieber's jeweler (if you can't already tell from the weighty piece nearly falling off her finger). 

Hailey Bieber engagement ring
YouTube/Vogue

GET THE LOOK: 

Basket Set 2.54 Carat Oval Cut Accented Engagement Ring
Diamond Nexus
Diamond Nexus oval diamond engagement ring
Diamond Nexus
Basket Set 2.54 Carat Oval Cut Accented Engagement Ring
Diamond Nexus
REGULARLY $1,966

Emily Ratajkowski's Two-Stone Cluster 

Emrata rocks a two-stone ring from music producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The pear-shaped diamond and princess-cut diamond duo channels a stylish, edgy, non-traditional vibe fit for the trendy model. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Diamond Pear and Emerald Open Ring
Jemma Wynne
Jemma Wynne diamond pear and emerald ring
Jemma Wynne
Diamond Pear and Emerald Open Ring
Jemma Wynne

Meghan Markle's Trilogy Ring 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got engaged in November 2017, but we're still obsessed with the ring! The three-stone style continues to be a big trend. The center Asscher-cut diamond accompanied by two smaller diamonds (from Princess Diana's personal collection) is timeless yet contemporary. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan Markle engagement ring
Karwai Tang/WireImage

GET THE LOOK: 

Trilogy Asscher Cut Diamond Ring
Michelle Oh
Michelle Oh trilogy asscher cut diamond engagement ring
Michelle Oh
Trilogy Asscher Cut Diamond Ring
Michelle Oh

