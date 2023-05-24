Memorial Day weekend is nearly here, which means it’s almost time to break out the grilling supplies and sunscreen to get ready for summer. To celebrate the start of the new season, numerous brands are hosting sales across shopping categories like furniture, skincare, mattresses, TVs and more.

New Memorial Day sales are appearing every day this week and you can count on seeing tons more deals during the holiday weekend. The 2023 Memorial Day sales events are great opportunities to score huge savings on big-ticket items, so we're rounding up all the best offers to shop right now.

Below, we've organized the best Memorial Day sales into sections, including the Black Friday-level discounts on appliances, patio furniture, and more home upgrades. With dozens of Memorial Day deals, you’re sure to find something you love at a price that feels like a win.

You don’t have to wait until the holiday on May 29 to score savings — below, shop the best Memorial Day sales and deals that are already live.

Best Memorial Day 2023 Clothing Sales

Madewell is counting down the days until summer with a 30% off sale. Use code WARMUP to save on linen dresses, sandals, shorts and more.

Use code MEMORIALDAY to save up to 50% on Reebok sneakers, running shorts, leggings and more workout wardrobe staples.

Get 40% off the Aerie collection of swimsuits, bras, shirts and more must-haves for summer.

Khloe Kardashian's Good American is slashing prices sitewide by 25% off. Use code May25 to save on dresses, bodysuits, jeans, swimsuits and more summer-ready styles.

Take an extra 30% off sale styles when shopping the luxury designer's Semi-Annual Sale.

Offering up to 50% off men's, women's and kid's closet essentials now's the time to shop at J.Crew.

Save up to 25% on Crocs rarely discounted sandals.

Best Memorial Day 2023 Beauty Sales

Save up to 50% on select Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products until May 30.

Many of NuFace's best-selling skincare devices are marked down by 20% off. There's no code necessary, just add the discounted products to your cart.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE Mini Starter Kit The petite version of NuFace's facial toning device tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go. $209 $167 Shop Now

Enjoy an extra 15% off Tatcha value kits for a limited time with code EXTRA15.

Get your routine ready for warm weather and save up to 20% on all your summer beauty essentials at Dermstore's sale. Just use code SUN at checkout to save on Sunday Riley, Oribe, Augustinus Bader and more.

The SkinStore Memorial Day Sale is taking up to 50% off a collection of coveted brands and iconic beauty products. Use code EXTRA10 at checkout for an additional 10% off.

Best Memorial Day 2023 Furniture Sales

Save up to 60% on West Elm furniture and get free shipping on more than 1,000 styles.

Swing over to Walmart's Memorial Day sale to save on thousands of early rollbacks, including everyday necessities and summer must-haves.

Over at Pottery Barn, you can take up to 50% off furniture, bedding and more.

Shop Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale for up to 70% off outdoor furniture, home accents, decor and so much more.

With the promo code MDS20, you can get 20% off during Allform's sitewide sale.

Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off bedroom and outdoor furniture, summery bedding, and more.

Save up to 35% on furniture during Apt2B's biggest sale ever. During the Memorial Day Sale, everything is 20% off, but the more you buy, the more you save.

Now through May 29, save up to 30% on more than 500 great finds across living rooms, bedrooms, outdoors and more during Article’s Memorial Day furniture sale.

Ashley is coming in hot this year with their best deals yet. Now through June 5, the Ashley Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 50% off sofas, beds, dining tables, and more furniture for every room.

Shop Burrow's Memorial Day Sale for discounts on easy-to-build sofas, all-new patio sets, leather seating and more. You can save up to 60% on the brand's best designs until June 4.

Best Memorial Day 2023 Home Sales

ET readers can get 30% off Cozy Earth's entire site with our exclusive code, ETONLINE, to create a perfectly restful sleep space this season.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $389 $275 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

The oven on Oprah's Favorite Things List is now $99. You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it. Normally, this oven costs $249.

With HexClad's current sale, you get up to 48% off cookware and knive sets.

Make your home smell wonderful with Homesick Candles' buy one, get one 50% off sale.

Brighten up your coffee table with a vibrant puzzle, card game, and more, and save 15% off sitewide.

Get the perfect fire pit for outdoor summer night gatherings by saving up to 45% off at Solo Stove.

Ranger 2.0 Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Grab a Solo Stove Ranger and transform your backyard barbecues into a party by the fire pit. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. $300 $230 Shop Now

Dyson's Memorial Day Sale has already started with Dyson Deals. Shoppers can save up to $200 on Dyson stick vacuums and air purifiers.

The Brooklinen Memorial Day Sale is offering customers 20% off comfy faves sitewide.

Save up to 20% on Caraway's top-tier line of colorful cookware and food storage.

Best Memorial Day 2023 Tech Deals

Samsung has a plethora of offers with major savings and Memorial Day deals on TVs, smartphones, appliances, and more.

Save up to $600 on a MacBook or score savings on all kinds of incredible tech deals during Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale.

Amazon has Memorial Day deals on a variety of products, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple tech.

Best Memorial Day 2023 Mattress and Bedding Sales

Nectar's Memorial Day sale ever is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Casper Mattress is offering 20% off all mattresses, pillows & sheets, plus 10% off of everything else!

DreamCloud's biggest sale ever is taking 40% off sitewide. Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses.

The Helix mattress sale is offering 20% off any mattress purchase with code MEMORIALDAY20 and including two free Dream Pillows, which have a value of over $150.

Until Monday, May 29, Parachute's bedding essentials are on sale for 20% off.

Enjoy 20% off on five-star hotel quality pillows, sheets, and robes and free shipping on orders over $75.

Save 35% on Cocoon's Chill mattresses and get free pillows & sheets with your mattress. The popular memory foam mattress is best for sleepers who want motion isolation and conforming support. Upgrade to the Hybrid for a more responsive feel and added edge support.

The Chill Mattress Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress Take 35% off Cocoon's premium Chill Collection: a 10" Memory Foam mattress with a conforming feel or a 12" Hybrid mattress with a reactive bounce. Both include a cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat – keeping you cool as you sleep. $1,079 $699 Shop Now

Take 30% off all mattresses, plus get two free pillows while supplies last. ET readers can save even more by using our exclusive code ETONLINE100 for an additional $100 off your mattress on top of any on-site discounts.

Nolah Evolution Mattress 15-Inch Nolah Mattress Nolah Evolution Mattress 15-Inch This hybrid Nolah Mattress gives you a lot of cushioning and back support to help you get a better and more well-rested sleep. Grad this ultra-cooling mattress for $500 off and get two free Nolah Squishy Pillows thanks to Nolah's early Memorial Day deals. $2,499 $1,999 Shop Now

Save big on Layla Sleep bundles and get up to $200 off on mattresses.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

