AllModern Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sales Items

Right now, you can save big on items for every inch of your home by taking an extra 15% off clearance items with promo code EXTRA15. For your living room, shop select TV stand, sofa, coffee table and area rug styles. Get a bedroom furniture and decor upgrade with a new mattress, pillow or accent chair. And for your backyard, enjoy savings on stunning outdoor furniture pieces. If you're working with a small space -- or want to make your WFH setup more cozy -- browse home decor like table lamps, wall hangings and planters for your growing collection of houseplants.

AllModern is part of a family of retailer sites including Wayfair and Joss & Main. In addition to modern furniture, AllModern offers room inspiration, free shipping over $35 and easy returns. Only select items are marked down in the clearance sale section. No promo code is needed.

Below, spruce up your living space with our favorite deal after deal from the AllModern Sale.

4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions Harriette AllModern 4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions Harriette The Harriette 4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions can break up into two pieces with a coffee table. $1,400 at AllModern

Everson Upholstered Canopy Bed AllModern AllModern Everson Upholstered Canopy Bed AllModern With a list price of nearly $2,000, you'll save more than 37% on this upholstered canopy bed. Choose from three sizes and 10 soft colors. REGULARLY $2119.56 $1,411 at AllModern

Ray Sofa AllModern AllModern Ray Sofa AllModern A crucial piece of furniture is your sofa. This faux leather couch is not only a stunning statement piece -- right now, it's 45% off the retail price. It also comes in black and white. REGULARLY $1,565.61 $866 at AllModern

Dining Table Gavin AllModern Dining Table Gavin This Gavin Dining Table set is perfect for outdoor summer picnics and dining under the stars in your backyard. REGULARLY $1,499 $900 at AllModern

Patio Chair with Sunbrella Cushion Millis Club AllModern Patio Chair with Sunbrella Cushion Millis Club The Millis Club Patio Chair with Sunbrella Cushion is the perfect addition to your patio and backyard area. REGULARLY $500 $346 at AllModern

Dot Dining Table AllModern AllModern Dot Dining Table AllModern Save 35% on this sleek, 6-foot dining table, perfect for friend or family gatherings. Take up to 15% off wood and upholstered dining chairs for a complete set. REGULARLY $972 $577 at AllModern

Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2) Hollander AllModern Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2) Hollander These Hollander Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2) are bar and counter height with contoured bucket seats. REGULARLY $314 $154 at AllModern

Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug AllModern AllModern Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug AllModern This Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug is a chic boho addition to your living room, dining room, kitchen or hallway. REGULARLY $596.05 $280 at AllModern

Shop the entire AllModern Clearance Sale while the items you want are still in stock.

