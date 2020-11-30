Shopping

Amazon Cyber Monday: Best Deals Under $200

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
If you're looking to splurge on holiday gifts but not spend over $200, the Amazon Cyber Monday sale has amazing options to shop on their 2020 holiday gift guide

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

The under-$200 section in the Amazon Cyber Monday gift guide is filled with great gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools and home accessories. Since the list is extensive, ET Style has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Furbo Dog Camera, a Star Wars Waffle Maker, Apple AirPods, the Amazon Kindle and more. Plus, many of the items are on sale!

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Browse through our top under-$200 picks from the Amazon Cyber Monday holiday gift guide below. 

Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Echo Show 8
Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
REGULARLY $129.99
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Save $45 on the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, available in four colors. You can also save $30 on the Kindle Kids Edition, now just $79.99.
REGULARLY $129.99
32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Get this Toshiba Smart TV while supplies last.
REGULARLY $180
Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Tory Burch
These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. 
AirPods Pro
Apple
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
AirPods Pro
Apple
The Apple AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation and come with a wireless charging case. 
REGULARLY $249
Dawn Flat Crossbody Purse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Dawn Flat Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Dawn Flat Crossbody Purse
Kate Spade New York
A versatile crossbody bag with zip pockets.
Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder bag
Amazon
Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
A chic pebbled leather flap bag with a top handle and crossbody strap. 
REGULARLY $149.99
Buds
Echo
Echo Buds
Amazon
Buds
Echo
These newly released Echo Buds  are wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction and Alexa.
REGULARLY $129.99
AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Apple
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Amazon
AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Apple
These Apple Airpods are designed with an easy setup and come with a charging case. Right now, they're more than 30% off, while supplies last. 
REGULARLY $159
Echo Studio
Amazon
Echo Studio
Amazon
Echo Studio
Amazon
Save 25% on the Echo Studio -- a smart speaker with powerful sound and voice-controlled built-in Alexa that can play music, read the news and answer questions. 
REGULARLY $199.99
Gemini Link Canvas Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote
Tory Burch/Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Tote
Tory Burch
Who can resist this epic Tory Burch handbag (or this Cyber Monday deal)?
REGULARLY $258
Square Sunglasses
Gucci
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Square Sunglasses
Gucci
These Gucci sunglasses for women feature a large square lens shape. The temples are adorned with a prominent interlocking Gucci GG logo. These sunglasses are more than 50% off for Cyber Monday, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $375
Smart Bottle - Water and Healthy Beverage Infuser with Tracking App
LifeFuels
LifeFuels Smart Bottle - Water and Healthy Beverage Infuser with Tracking App
Amazon
Smart Bottle - Water and Healthy Beverage Infuser with Tracking App
LifeFuels
LifeFuels Smart Bottle - Water and Healthy Beverage Infuser with Tracking App is one of the hottest new products on the market this holiday season.  The best part about it is the LifeFuels Smart Bottle will help save over 1 million plastic bottles from going into the ocean by the end of the year.
REGULARLY $149
Sonos One (Gen 2)
Sonos
Sonos One (Gen 2)
Amazon
Sonos One (Gen 2)
Sonos
The Sonos One fills any room with brilliant sound, which can be controlled with voice, the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay. The smart speaker also has Alexa built-in. 
Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi
There's a reason unique gift ideas like this have been trending. Whether for a family member on your list or for your own kitchen, this Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book.
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Beats by Dre
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Beats by Dre
The Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones are the perfect gift to give someone who's working from home. These Beats headphones are 43% off right now, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $299.99
Dog Camera
Furbo
Furbo Dog Camera
Amazon
Dog Camera
Furbo
Dog parents can keep an eye on their best friend while they're away thanks to the full HD wifi camera from Furbo. Talk to your pet whenever with two-way audio and toss treats to reward good behavior. 
REGULARLY $249
Ionic Watch
Fitbit
Fitbit Ionic Watch
Amazon
Ionic Watch
Fitbit
With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace and routes, Fitbit’s water resistant smartwatch tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps and lasts at least four days without charging.
REGULARLY $249.95
Fire TV Recast
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Amazon
Fire TV Recast
Amazon
Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. 
REGULARLY $229.99
Sterling Portable Turntable
Crosley
Crosley CR6231D-GR Sterling Portable Turntable
Amazon
Sterling Portable Turntable
Crosley
Save 25% on this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. 
REGULARLY $249.95
Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Amazon
Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith
Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops
Amazon
Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith
We love heart-shaped anything, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Select the coupon to get 20% off. 
New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
rayban_new_wayfairer_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
REGULARLY $144
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
ecobee
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
Amazon
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
ecobee
Reduce wasted energy and save money with the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat. It intelligently heats or cools your home and balances the interior climate for comfort. 
REGULARLY $169.99
Eero Mesh WiFi System
Amazon
Amazon eero mesh WiFi system
Amazon
Eero Mesh WiFi System
Amazon
Save $75 on the eero Mesh WiFi system, ditch your home router and score WiFi coverage for all your devices.
REGULARLY $249
Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker
ThinkGeek
ThinkGeek Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker
Amazon
Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker
ThinkGeek
Any Stars Wars fan will geek out over this nifty Death Star waffle maker. 
Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset
Save 40% on the famous Le Creuset Dutch oven for the one who loves to cook. This kitchen essential does it all. Great for baking, slow-cooking, roasting and braising. 
REGULARLY $299.95

