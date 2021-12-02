Amazon Cyber Week Deals: Save 50% Off This Kate Spade Smartwatch

Cyber Week Deals are still in effect! Along with backpacks, tech gear, accessories, handbags, shoes, and more, Amazon's Cyber Week Sale has tons of deals to take advantage of. The Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch is available at Amazon's Sale event and is the perfect watch to gift or help you keep track of your fitness and wellness goals. The watch is currently priced at $160 (regularly $339) -- giving you 50% off. There's also a Black Kate Spade Scallop Watch for $239 -- more than $100 off.

This smartwatch is both fashionable and functional. The stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. You can also view notifications from any app or messaging system, accept calls, create reminders and control music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. Battery life lasts up to 24 hours and in just under an hour the Kate Spade watch can be charged up to 80 percent. Plus, it is water-resistant up to 30m.

In addition to the watch, Kate Spade handbags and jewelry are on discount at Amazon. Plus, the official Kate Spade website is currently offering deals of their own.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts on offer roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Cyber Week Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for your child or yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Cyber Week Sale.

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch.

READ MORE: Check out ET's Top 100+ Amazon Labor Day Deals!

RELATED CONTENT:

Marc Jacobs Cyber Week Deals: Save Big on Handbags, Sneakers and More

Tatcha's Cyber Week Sale Ends Today: Take 20% Off Skincare Favorites

Macy's Cyber Week Sale: The Biggest Deals

Khloé Kardashian's Good American Cyber Monday Sale Is Still Here

20 Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals 2021: Final Savings to Shop Now

Apple Cyber Week Deals: Where to Save on AirPods, Apple Watches, and i

The Best Cyber Week TV Deals Available Now

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale: Save Up To 50% on Levi's Jean Jackets

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Best Home Gifts to Shop for Cyber Week