Amazon Fall Sale: Deals for Fashion Lovers from Calvin Klein, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Fashion Deals
Amazon

Ready or not, fall is coming. For fashion lovers, it's not a bad thing when there's a sale involved. Amazon is pretty reliable when it comes to deals on fashion and its Amazon's Fall Sale definitely delivers. Right now you can find loads of discounts on everything from leggings to designer purses. 

ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion items to buy at Amazon's Fall Sale and we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Browse through our top picks of the best fashion finds from Amazon's Fall Sale ahead. 

Pink Queen Knit Long Sleeves Cropped Sweater
Pink Queen Knit Long Sleeves Cropped Sweater
Amazon
Pink Queen Knit Long Sleeves Cropped Sweater
Cropped sweater at a discount? Yes, please! 
$23 (REGULARLY $35)
Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans
Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans
It's safe to say that these are very comfortable jeans. 
$77 (REGULARLY $120)
Hemlock Plaid Knitted Sweater Vest
Hemlock Plaid Knitted Sweater Vest
Amazon
Hemlock Plaid Knitted Sweater Vest
A sweater vest is the one piece you don't want to skip this fall. 
$12 (REGULARLY $30)
Calvin Klein Shift Dress with Gold-Tone Hardware
Calvin Klein Shift Dress with Gold-Tone Hardware
Amazon
Calvin Klein Shift Dress with Gold-Tone Hardware
This sleek shift dress is made for the office, but don't be surprised if you want to wear it long after you punch out. 
$75 (REGULARLY $148)
DKNY Knot Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress
DKNY Knot Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress
Amazon
DKNY Knot Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress
Get this DKNY fit and flare dress for more than 50% off. 
$50 (REGULARLY $118)
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Briley Driving Style Loafer
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Briley Driving Style Loafer
Amazon
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Briley Driving Style Loafer
If you don't have your fall loafers yet, this pair is a steal. 
$80 (REGULARLY $100)
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Going on a hike or a picnic, this Vera Bradley backpack holds what you need. It's made with recycled water bottles and is water-repellent for easy cleaning. 
$90 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Herschel Nova Backpack
Herschel Nova Backpack
Amazon
Herschel Nova Backpack
This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. With over 30 different colors and prints, there's a backpack for everyone's style.
$67 AT AMAZON
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
We're not going to be stuck at home forever -- when we get to go out, make sure he looks good whether he's going to work or a spring wedding. These Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates are an Amazon best seller. 
$68 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $450)
Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
tory burch earrings
Amazon
Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. 
$81 AT AMAZON
Gucci Square Sunglasses
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Gucci Square Sunglasses
These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. 
$284 (REGULARLY $375)
Nixon Time Teller
Nixon Time Tellerv
Amazon
Nixon Time Teller
A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters. 
$95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
Frye Sindy Hobo
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Frye Sindy Hobo
If you're not ready to wear a leather jacket, the Frye Sindy Hobo gives you the same edge in a sweater. It's crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. 
$120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce but the best part is it's 60% off the original price. 
$125 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299)
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Amazon
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Loungewear is key right now. These super comfortable pants by Paskho have an elasticated waistband, drawcord, zipper pockets and banded cuffs. 
$168 AT AMAZON
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Amazon
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look. 
$67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $87)
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather with interior and exterior pockets. 
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279)
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. 
$154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $176)
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Amazon
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
A personalized gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for.
$60 AT AMAZON
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
With almost 22,000 reviews (80% being 5 Star), these PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops are the perfect earrings to complete your casual summer outfit. At $14 these simple and classy earrings are a must-buy!
$14 AT AMAZON
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24)
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
This chic pebbled leather flap bag has a top handle when you need a handbag but can transform into a satchel with the crossbody strap. This Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Flap Shoulder Bag is available in another pink color.
$155 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Versace Glam Medusa Shield VE Sunglasses
Versace Glam Medusa Shield VE 2182 125213
Amazon
Versace Glam Medusa Shield VE Sunglasses
If you're in need of new summer shades, these Versace sunglasses are a steal at 55% off the original price.   
$157 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)

