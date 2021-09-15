Ready or not, fall is coming. For fashion lovers, it's not a bad thing when there's a sale involved. Amazon is pretty reliable when it comes to deals on fashion and its Amazon's Fall Sale definitely delivers. Right now you can find loads of discounts on everything from leggings to designer purses.

ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion items to buy at Amazon's Fall Sale and we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Browse through our top picks of the best fashion finds from Amazon's Fall Sale ahead.

Herschel Nova Backpack Amazon Herschel Nova Backpack This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. With over 30 different colors and prints, there's a backpack for everyone's style. $67 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Gucci Square Sunglasses Amazon Gucci Square Sunglasses These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. $284 (REGULARLY $375) Buy Now

Frye Sindy Hobo Amazon Frye Sindy Hobo If you're not ready to wear a leather jacket, the Frye Sindy Hobo gives you the same edge in a sweater. It's crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. $120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring Amazon ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring A personalized gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

