Tablets are perfect for anyone who needs a portable computer that's a bit smaller and lighter than a standard laptop. As opposed to smartphones, tablets have a bit more processing power, so you can complete tons of tasks on a tablet. The extra screen space is also a blessing when it comes to streaming movies, writing notes, personalizing photos, reading eBooks and more.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 45% off almost every one of its Fire Tablets for both adults and kids. Starting at just $60, Amazon Fire tablets are some of the most affordable tablets around. These Amazon deals rival Prime Day prices, so don't miss out on your chance to save big on a travel-friendly tablet, especially right before your summer vacation.

Shop Fire Tablet Deals

Shop Kids Fire Tablet Deals

The Fire HD 10 tablet features a 10.1-inch full HD display, an octa-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life on a single charge. Right now you can get the 32GB model for $120, which is $30 off, or upgrade to the 64GB model and save $60.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Get more done with the Fire HD 10 tablet. You can use Microsoft Office, OneNote, and Dropbox, download apps like Zoom, or ask Alexa to make video calls to friends and family. Check email, update shopping lists, and set reminders. $150 $120 32GB Shop Now $190 $130 64GB Shop Now

Amazon also makes kid-friendly tablets that have a built-in case and are designed for fun and educational content. The easy-to-use Parent Dashboard allows you to filter content based on your child's age, set educational goals and time limits, and grant access to additional content like Netflix and Disney+. With a subscription to Amazon Kids+, you'll get thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids.

Best Amazon Fire Kids Tablet Deals

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Get 45% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. The Fire 7 Kids tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. $110 $60 Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids The 10" display tablet is specifically made for kids. A whole year of Amazon Kids+ is included with this tablet, so your children can read a ton of books, listen to audiobooks and play thousands of interactive and educational games. The Amazon Kids+ subscription will cost $4.99 every month, after the first free year. $200 $150 Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Shopping for the kiddos on your gift list? Give them the Kid's Fire Tablet with all the power of your standard tablet but in a durable storage case. It's available in three vibrant colors and comes with a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+ which offers child friendly books, videos, and games. $150 $90 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

