We're starting the final countdown for holiday shopping! And right now treating loved ones to holiday gifts under $100 is easy, thanks to Amazon! Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide has incredible deals on gifts to shop. If you're concerned about supply chain issues causing shipping delays, Amazon assures us it has plans in place to get your gifts to you by Christmas.

Amazon is filled with holiday gift ideas with products for any wish list ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings for the holiday season and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, Philips Grooming Kit and more!

The shopping event delivers great discounts on Amazon gifts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30, gifts under $50, and gifts under $200. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines.

Browse through our under-$100 picks from Amazon below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

AeroGarden Harvest Amazon AeroGarden Harvest Bring the wonder of gardening straight into your home in any season with this top-rated AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden. $150 $80 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume Amazon Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent. $69 Buy Now

Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket Amazon Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket The ultimate winter blanket -- this sumptuous reversible throw comes with a heat controller with three settings and automatically shuts off after three hours. $80 $74 Buy Now

AuKing Mini Projector Amazon AuKing Mini Projector The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. $96 $90 Buy Now

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Amazon Garmin Vivosmart 4 Featuring a slim wristband and an easy-to-read display screen, this fashionable yet functional activity and health monitoring tool tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns and more. $130 $99 Buy Now

Cards Against Humanity Amazon Cards Against Humanity If you haven't tried Cards Against Humanity yet, think of it as a board game/controversial conversation starter. It'll make riding out the pandemic a lot more interesting. $25 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $200

The 41 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge

Anthropologie's Holiday Sale Has Gifts and Decor Up to 50% Off

The Best Nike Gifts That Will Arrive By Christmas: Get Up to 50% Off

Best Buy's Flash Sale Offers 24 Hours of Black Friday-Level Deals

Apple's Bestselling AirPods Are $70 Off Now: Save on Last-Minute Gifts

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $25 That Will Arrive By Christmas

Oprah's Favorite Things: 15 Best Items Under $50

lululemon Holiday Gifts: Save on Wunder Under, Align and More