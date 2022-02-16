Shopping

Amazon Presidents' Day Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items -- Beauty, Fashion, Home, Kitchen, Tech & More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is constantly brimming with deals, but you have to admit their inventory is massive, which makes shopping the website a little overwhelming at times. Since our ET readers consider Amazon a go-to site for almost everything, we've done the digging for you to compile a list of the very best deals on available on Amazon for Presidents' Day. 

Our picks span across categories, including fashion, beauty, wellness, homeware, cookware, kitchen appliances, tech, electronics and travel accessories. The deals range in price from under-$20 finds to must-score discounts on big brand names like Apple, Cuisinart, Ninja, Philips, Instant Pot, Tory Burch, Crocs, UGG, Ray-Ban, Fitbit, Beats, NuFACE and Samsonite. 

Whatever you're browsing for in 2022, ET will keep you updated on the latest and best deals the e-commerce giant offers, whether you need a new coat, skincare products, vacuum or a treadmill

Shop the best Amazon Presidents' day deals below. 

Homeware, Cookware & Kitchen Appliance Deals 

Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven
Amazon
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven
If you're curious about electric Dutch ovens, now's the time to try Instant Pot's version -- right now it's 50% off on Amazon!
$230$180
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
This self-operating vacuum will make sure that you don't have to worry about vacuuming for up to 45 days.
$600$409
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Blue Enamel Dutch Oven
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. Blue Enamel Dutch Oven (Blue)
Amazon
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Blue Enamel Dutch Oven
This dutch oven features a chip-resistant porcelain-enamel finish. 
$115$80
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
If you've never tried a Ninja kitchen appliance, this one will blow your mind. Even if you buy it just for the air fryer function, it will pay for itself in just a few months. 
$250$180

Fashion

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets
These classic Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants have more than 44,000 5-star reviews. 
$29$25
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 
$70$40 AND UP
MIHOLL Women’s Long Sleeve Lace Casual Blouse
MIHOLL Women’s Long Sleeve Tops Lace Casual Blouses
Amazon
MIHOLL Women’s Long Sleeve Lace Casual Blouse
This Amazon Best-Seller has over 36,000 reviews and is available in 30 different colors. 
$38$23
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
Amazon
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
Select the coupon to get an extra 15% off on these super cute and soft, plush slippers. 
$24$16

Beauty & Wellness Deals

Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream
Peter Thomas Roth vital-e microbiome age defense cream
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream
The Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream is filled with antioxidants to help your skin look younger and more radiant. This moisturizing cream can be used in the morning or evening.
$75$38
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
Amazon
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
Not only can the NuFACE FIX target fine lines and wrinkles, it can also plump your lips. 
$159$104
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
revlon
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Take 32% off on the cult-favorite Revlon blow dry brush that styles, drys & volumizes your hair in one step. 
$60$35
Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush
Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush
Amazon
Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush
This two-speed electric facial cleansing brush from Olay boasts over 20,000 global ratings and a 4.6-star rating. 
$26$19
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Amazon
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
This sponge makeup blender is made with designed with latex-free foam to evenly blend makeup for a smooth, flawless finish.
$17$14

Tech, Electronic & Streaming Device Deals

Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart TV
Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD
Amazon
Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart TV
Save 15% off this 42-inch Insignia Smart TV. Use promo code FTVDOT22 with purchase and get an Echo Dot (3rd Gen), while supplies last.
$270$230
TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software
TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software
Amazon
TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software
E-File your Federal and State Tax Return this year with the helpful and Amazon exclusive TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software.
$60$50
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
Amazon
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
The touchscreen on this HP Pavilion 15 laptop gives you the freedom to forego the mouse when you simply need to switch to a different tab, scroll or you need to pause your music. 
$945$845
New Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
New Apple AirPods Pro
Save $74 on the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro. It has great quality sound and features powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus, the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
$249$175
Roku Ultra
Roku Ultra
Amazon
Roku Ultra
If you want a streaming device to connect to a smart assistant, the Roku Ultra works with Google, Alexa and Siri. 
$100$82

Travel Gear Deals 

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.
$480$163
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
Pack everything you need for your Spring break or vacation in this large luggage. Save 21% on the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Suitcase. 
$270$214
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
Amazon
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
We still need special bottles for our toiletries when we're traveling. This travel bottle set is an Amazon Choice product.
$20$14
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
Amazon
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
This packing cube set is a best seller on Amazon. It keeps all your travel essentials organized. 
$30$23

