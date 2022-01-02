The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop in January -- Patagonia, Abercrombie, Canada Goose and More
Christmas and holiday shopping are behind us, but we still have winter to shop for -- and you might even be able to pick up more than one outerwear solution for stylish, cold weather looks at a deep discount.
Peacoats and wool coats are great, but when you live in a place with real winter -- aka frigid temperatures, brisk winds and snow -- you need a practical warm coat that will keep you comfortable and cozy on the coldest of days.
To help you find a trusty topper for winter with insulation, we've gathered a ton of our top outerwear picks for cold weather, including parka, quilted coat and puffer styles from The North Face, Lululemon, Patagonia, Everlane, Calvin Klein and more.
Shop the top warm winter coat options below to add to your winter wardrobe.
