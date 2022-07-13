Amazon Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers — Fitbit, Apple, Galaxy and More
Spring is almost here and if you’re feeling particularly inspired to start working out more, investing in a fitness tracker sounds like the right idea. And, like always, Amazon Prime Day Deals do not disappoint.
A fitness tracker, smartwatch, fitness band or whatever you want to call it can be useful to wear for evening strolls, intense at-home workouts or just all day, every day. These on-the-go fitness tracker watches make a great companion in keep you on track for a healthy lifestyle with various features including activity tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, workout guides and more.
Your new workout buddy comes in many shapes and sizes, and thanks to Prime Day, you can find the right tracker at the right price. With everything from Apple Watches to the Amazon Halo on sale, there is bound to be an option that is the right fit for you and your health goals.
Check out Amazon Prime Day Deals for the best prices on fitness trackers.
What's cool about this watch is that it features 9 sports mode for any workout for the day.
The Amazfit Band 5 Activity Tracker is easy-to-use with 11 built-in sports modes. It enables you to record the distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and has a water-resistance grade of 5 ATM and you can wear it while swimming.
Right now, you can get the bestselling Fitbit Charge 5 for 28% off the regular price.
Not the bulky fitness tracker type? The Amazon Halo won't weigh you down as it tracks basic features like your steps, heart rate and sleep time. Choose from three pastel colors.
Achieve all of your wellness goals this year with Samsung's newest Galaxy Watch. A Samsung Smartwatch with ECG monitor for running, sleeping cycle and more.
The Fitbit Ace 2 counts steps and active minutes so kids can skip, jump and dance their way to a healthier lifestyle.
The newest series of the Apple watch which features more screen area, the most crack-resistant front and the most swim-proof design than the Series 6.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3.
This stylish smartwatch is a must-have for the tech enthusiast in your life. The gorgeous, bright display shows off multiple health monitoring features so you can watch your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep and estimated heart rate. The five-day battery life makes sure you'll need to recharge before it does. It's clear why this is an Amazon bestseller.
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 comes in five colors and helps track your energy levels, menstrual cycle, stress levels, sleep, breathing and hydration.
RELATED CONTENT:
25 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50 Our Editors Recommend
Amazon Prime Day 2022: The 37 Best Deals to Shop Now
The Best Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop During Prime Day
17 TikTok-Famous Products on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Best Apple Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Shop Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals Now
Amazon Prime Day 2022: 12 Best Toothbrush & Teeth Whitening Deals
Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes are Over 35% Off at Amazon Right Now
The Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark
The Best At-Home Gym Equipment for Small Living Spaces
The Best Home Fitness and Exercise Equipment Deals at Best Buy's Sale
The Best Discounts on Gym Equipment for Your Home Workouts
TikTok Is Obsessed with This Exercise Dress Dupe and It's on Sale
This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price
We Tried the MYX Exercise Bike: Start the New Year with $150 Off