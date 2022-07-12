Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here! Like every year, Prime Day 2022 has a myriad of deals on furniture from living room seating to bar stools and even office furniture. With hundreds of deals at up to 80% off, we've rounded up 15 of the best furniture deals that Prime Day has to offer.

Prime Day runs from Tuesday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 13, so it's officially crunch time to find all the best deals on furniture. Some sale highlights this year include the Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair that's marked down at 75% off and the Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk at 70% off. Of course, Prime Day 2022 is brimming with more than just deals on office furniture, such as sales on coffee tables, end tables and plenty of chairs and futons.

The retailer teased us with early Prime Day deals on organizational essentials, electronics, fitness apparel and even security cameras. Now that Amazon Prime Day is officially here, it's time for you to finish revamping the dream bedroom, living room and patio that you've always wanted. With up to 80% off top-rated furniture brands like Signature Design by Ashley, Lucid, Decor Therapy and more, you can save hundreds of dollars on refurnishing your entire home.

