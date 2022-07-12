Amazon Prime Day Is Overflowing With Furniture Deals: Refresh Your Home With These 15 Finds Up to 80% Off
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here! Like every year, Prime Day 2022 has a myriad of deals on furniture from living room seating to bar stools and even office furniture. With hundreds of deals at up to 80% off, we've rounded up 15 of the best furniture deals that Prime Day has to offer.
Prime Day runs from Tuesday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 13, so it's officially crunch time to find all the best deals on furniture. Some sale highlights this year include the Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair that's marked down at 75% off and the Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk at 70% off. Of course, Prime Day 2022 is brimming with more than just deals on office furniture, such as sales on coffee tables, end tables and plenty of chairs and futons.
The retailer teased us with early Prime Day deals on organizational essentials, electronics, fitness apparel and even security cameras. Now that Amazon Prime Day is officially here, it's time for you to finish revamping the dream bedroom, living room and patio that you've always wanted. With up to 80% off top-rated furniture brands like Signature Design by Ashley, Lucid, Decor Therapy and more, you can save hundreds of dollars on refurnishing your entire home.
Shop Prime Day Furniture Deals
Relax in complete comfort thanks to this adjustable futon's memory foam material.
Revamp your living room or bedroom with one or two of these rustic side end tables. Plus, this end table comes complete with outlets and USB ports for some added convenience.
Choose between five different colorways before you update your kids' room with this metal bunk bed.
You can't forget about your dining room or kitchen seating situation when you're on a mission to decorate your house.
A vibrant area rug is perfect for tying together any space on your patio or inside your house.
Relax all summer long in this cushioned lounge chair. At 12%, you revamp your patio set-up for a lot less.
At 75% off, this Amazon Prime Deal is the best discount if you're looking to upgrade your home office.
Give your bed a new sleek look with this mid-rise headboard.
This spacious L-shaped office desk has built-in drawers and cabinets for extra storage. Upgrade your office set up and enjoy a 18% discount at the same time.
At 76% off, you can save enough to finish revamping the rest of your home office set-up.
Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2022, you save 33% on these sleek bucket barstools.
You've found your new go-to central point for every game nice. This rectangular activity table is also perfect for decorating the little one's room.
Want a unique way to elevate your bedside or living room? Try this round side table that's equipped with a door and drawer for extra storage.
With a hinged lift top, you can store magazines and other items inside your new coffee table. Plus, the distressed wood design adds a rustic look to your living room.
This wicker chair combines the comfort of a cushioned futon with the convenience of its 360-degree swivel design.
