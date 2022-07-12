Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Is Overflowing With Furniture Deals: Refresh Your Home With These 15 Finds Up to 80% Off

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Furniture
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here! Like every year, Prime Day 2022 has a myriad of deals on furniture from living room seating to bar stools and even office furniture. With hundreds of deals at up to 80% off, we've rounded up 15 of the best furniture deals that Prime Day has to offer.

Prime Day runs from Tuesday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 13, so it's officially crunch time to find all the best deals on furniture. Some sale highlights this year include the Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair that's marked down at 75% off and the Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk at 70% off. Of course, Prime Day 2022 is brimming with more than just deals on office furniture, such as sales on coffee tables, end tables and plenty of chairs and futons.

The retailer teased us with early Prime Day deals on organizational essentials, electronics, fitness apparel and even security cameras. Now that Amazon Prime Day is officially here, it's time for you to finish revamping the dream bedroom, living room and patio that you've always wanted. With up to 80% off top-rated furniture brands like Signature Design by Ashley, Lucid, Decor Therapy and more, you can save hundreds of dollars on refurnishing your entire home. 

Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon
Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon
Amazon
Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon

Relax in complete comfort thanks to this adjustable futon's memory foam material.

$590$456
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table
Ashley Bolanbrg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table

Revamp your living room or bedroom with one or two of these rustic side end tables. Plus, this end table comes complete with outlets and USB ports for some added convenience. 

$367$179
DHP Twin-Over-Full Bunk Bed with Metal Frame and Ladder
DHP Twin-Over-Full Bunk Bed with Metal Frame and Ladder
Amazon
DHP Twin-Over-Full Bunk Bed with Metal Frame and Ladder

Choose between five different colorways before you update your kids' room with this metal bunk bed. 

$228$166
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair

You can't forget about your dining room or kitchen seating situation when you're on a mission to decorate your house.

$257$112
Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Floral Blue Area Rug 8'x11'
Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Floral Blue Area Rug
Amazon
Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Floral Blue Area Rug 8'x11'

A vibrant area rug is perfect for tying together any space on your patio or inside your house.

$101$95
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair

Relax all summer long in this cushioned lounge chair. At 12%, you revamp your patio set-up for a lot less. 

$568$501
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring
Amazon
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring

At 75% off, this Amazon Prime Deal is the best discount if you're looking to upgrade your home office.

$385$98
Lucid Mid-Rise Upholstered Headboard
Lucid Mid-Rise Headboard
Amazon
Lucid Mid-Rise Upholstered Headboard

Give your bed a new sleek look with this mid-rise headboard.

$100$79
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk
Amazon
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk

This spacious L-shaped office desk has built-in drawers and cabinets for extra storage. Upgrade your office set up and enjoy a 18% discount at the same time.

$333$273
Office Star Sculptured Vinyl Seat and Back Pneumatic Drafting Chair
Office Star Sculptured Vinyl Seat and Back Pneumatic Drafting Chair
Amazon
Office Star Sculptured Vinyl Seat and Back Pneumatic Drafting Chair

At 76% off, you can save enough to finish revamping the rest of your home office set-up. 

$285$69
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count

Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2022, you save 33% on these sleek bucket barstools.

$279$187
Flash Furniture Rectangular Natural Plastic Adjustable Activity Table
Flash Furniture Rectangular Natural Plastic Adjustable Activity Table
Amazon
Flash Furniture Rectangular Natural Plastic Adjustable Activity Table

You've found your new go-to central point for every game nice. This rectangular activity table is also perfect for decorating the little one's room.

$128$66
Decor Therapy Vintage Cherry Round Side Table
Decor Therapy Vintage Cherry Round Side Table
Amazon
Decor Therapy Vintage Cherry Round Side Table

Want a unique way to elevate your bedside or living room? Try this round side table that's equipped with a door and drawer for extra storage.

$255$142
Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Storage Coffee Table
Ashley Farmhouse Square Storage coffee table
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Storage Coffee Table

With a hinged lift top, you can store magazines and other items inside your new coffee table. Plus, the distressed wood design adds a rustic look to your living room.

$503$383
OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair with 360-Degree Swivel
OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair with 360-Degree Swivel
Amazon
OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair with 360-Degree Swivel

This wicker chair combines the comfort of a cushioned futon with the convenience of its 360-degree swivel design.

$184$129

