Amazon Summer Fashion Sale: Deals for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, and More

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Fashion Deals
We're all ready for summer -- and for fashion lovers, that means a summer wardrobe refresh. Amazon is here to help out with its Summer Fashion Sale where you can find loads of discounts on everything from leggings to designer purses. 

ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion items to buy at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale. Some of our favorites include a gorgeous bra and underwear set from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, chic stud earrings by Tory Burch, waterproof UGG boots and tie-dye loungewear from Amazon's The Drop. 

If you're looking for a fresh start for summer, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and active this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at .

Browse through our top picks of the best fashion finds from Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale ahead. 

Polo Ralph Lauren Womens Lightweight Jersey Dress
This easy-to-throw-on dress from Ralph Lauren is just what you need for lazy summer days. 
$66 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Tory Burch Women's Heart Thong Sandals
It's easy to slide into summer with these Tory Burch sandals.
$160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. 
$154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $176)
Herschel Nova Backpack
This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. 
$56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
If you want to get mom jewelry, these Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are a unique Mother's Day gift idea. They're crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. 
$81 AT AMAZON
Nixon Time Teller
A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters. 
$85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce but the best part is it's 60% off the original price. 
$137 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299)
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look. 
$67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $87)
Versace Glam Medusa Shield VE 2182 125213
If mom is in need of new summer shades, these Versace sunnies are a steal at 55% off the original price.   
$138 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
This chic pebbled leather flap bag has a top handle when you need a handbag but can transform into a satchel with the crossbody strap. This Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Flap Shoulder Bag is available in 11 different colors.
$140 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Going on a hike or a picnic, this Vera Bradley backpack holds what you need. It's made with recycled water bottles and is water-repellent for easy cleaning. Shop now to get it for 50% off the regular price. 
$85 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24)
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
We're not going to be stuck at home forever -- when we get to go out, make sure he looks good whether he's going to work or a spring wedding. These Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates are an Amazon best seller. 
$71 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $450)
Frye Sindy Hobo
The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. Get it now for $137 off the original price. 
$103 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Gucci Square Sunglasses
These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. 
$293 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $375)
UGG Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
UGG's newest boot style is waterproof, designed with faux shearling enclosed in a cool clear upper. 
$120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $210)
ICONI Seamless High-Waisted Legging
Your new favorite leggings are here. This pair by ICONI features a supportive waistband, moisture-wicking fabric and a seamless fit. It's squat-proof, too!
$45 AT AMAZON
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
A personalized gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for.
$60 AT AMAZON
Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack
Gift this adorable mini version of the iconic Fjallraven backpack.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather with interior and exterior pockets. 
$146 AT AMAZON
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Loungewear is key right now. These super comfortable pants by Paskho have an elasticated waistband, drawcord, zipper pockets and banded cuffs. 
$168 AT AMAZON
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save 20% on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)

