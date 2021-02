If you're shopping for last minute Valentine's Day gifts, you're luck! Amazon Valentine's Day sale has some sweetheart deals on Kate Spade. Whether you're shopping for yourself, you're looking for a spectacular gift for your partner, or you have a Galentine in mind, you can find deep discounts on all sorts of Kate Spade products to make this Valentine's Day special.

There are a lot of Kate Spade items to choose from at the Amazon Valentine's Day sale -- some of the brand's most popular items are 60% off the original price! That includes items from her housewares collections, watches, sunglasses, earrings and, of course, purses, totes and handbags of all sizes.

But the Amazon Valentine's Day sale goes way beyond Kate Spade. There are white hot sales and deals from other designer brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts across fashion categories at the Amazon Valentine's Day sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets, underwear, watches, fitness trackers and jewelry.

If you're shopping for someone else, Amazon's new guide section has made it incredibly easy to shop for Valentine's Day as well as everything you need to stay healthy and organized. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself -- tons of great deals at Amazon Valentine's Day are just a click away.

The Amazon Valentine's Day event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Below, shop ET Style's best deals available on Kate Spade from the Amazon Valentine's Day sale.

Kate Spade Adel Leather Backpack Amazon Kate Spade Adel Leather Backpack Give the shoulder bag a break with the Adel Leather Backpack. Get it now to take advantage of a 53% discount. $140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299) Buy now

Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag There's always a reason to get an extra large purse and in this case, the reason is a 64% discount. $117 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) Buy now

Kate Spade New York Card Holder Keychain Amazon Kate Spade New York Card Holder Keychain Cute and convenient, you won't lose your keys with this wallet. Shop now to get it for 50% off the original price. $43 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89) Buy now

Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag Amazon Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag This chic pebbled leather flap bag has a top handle when you need a handbag but can transform into a satchel with the crossbody strap. $140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215) Buy Now

Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch Amazon Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch It’s not just a pretty face. This Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch can monitor heart rate, display texts and track steps -- and it’s also compatible with Android and iPhones. Yes, it’s pretty genius, but it’s also a gorgeous accessory to any outfit and so on trend. Shop now to get it for 50% off the original price. $169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $335) Buy Now

Kate Spade Medium Dome Satchel Amazon Kate Spade Medium Dome Satchel It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel. $180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse Amazon Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns to fit everyone's style and personality. At 70% off the original price, this deal is hard to pass up! $123 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote Amazon Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. You can get it now for $88 off the original price. $110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag The Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is made with Saffiano leather and boasts 14k gold tone hardware and an optional crossbody strap. This chain crossbody bag can be worn three ways: as a crossbody bag, chain shoulder bag or clutch. $104 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199) Buy Now

Kate Spade Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses The future looks bright, protect your eyes in style in Kate Spade shades. Right now you can get them for more than 40% off. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses Spring is almost here -- get ready for sunshine with Kate Spade's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses!! Right now, you get them at 55% off the regular price, while supplies last. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155) Buy now

Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Amazon Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag at $78 off the original price. $120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 50% on this coveted bag, while supplies last. $178 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody Amazon Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink. $101 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229) Buy Now

Kate Spade Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses On sunny days, these shades provide great coverage and the polarized lenses reduce glare. $79 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $183) Buy Now

Kate Spade Margaux East West Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade Margaux East West Crossbody Bag The Margaux East West Crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale. It's offered in four colors starting at more than 40% off the original price, while supplies last. $95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $168) Buy Now

Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather with interior and exterior pockets. Shop now to get more than $40 off the original price. $104 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

Kate Spade Penny Greta Court Tote Bag Amazon Kate Spade Penny Greta Court Tote Bag This everyday bag adds a little sparkle to your errands. It's spacious, giving you room to carry all the necessities beyond your keys and wallet. Get it now for 30% off the original price. $220 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Kate Spade Deco Dot 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Amazon Kate Spade Deco Dot 12-Piece Dinnerware Set We're all eating at home more these days, we may as well dine in style with Kate Spade's polka dot plates. $124 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Kate Spade Women's Metro Stainless Steel Quartz Watch Amazon Kate Spade Women's Metro Stainless Steel Quartz Watch Keep time with this adorable Kate Spade watch featuring a French bulldog. Water resistant with a genuine leather band, the face is white mother of pearl with stick indexes. $177 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $195) Buy Now

Kate Spade Sylvia Francois Mag Folio Amazon Kate Spade Sylvia Francois Mag Folio Your phone has never been more adorable than in this Kate Spade New York Sylvia Francois Mag Folio. This case fits the iPhone 11 Pro Max. $62 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses If you're picky about sunglasses, these cat-eye shades are an elegant accessory from Kate Spade. Perfect for small faces, these sunnies are a classy touch to any outfit. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $74) Buy Now

Kate Spade Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder Amazon Kate Spade Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder Guard your cards with style. This Kate Spade Croc Embossed Card Holder is small and slim enough to carry all of your cards and fit right in your pocket or your handbag. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox Amazon Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox Whether you're buying it for yourself or as a wedding gift, memories are sweeter with this stylish Kate Spade dessert set. $49 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Kate Spade Blush Rose Gold Pearl Earrings Amazon Kate Spade Blush Rose Gold Pearl Earrings Rose gold and pearls are a classy touch for a Valentine's Day celebration. $25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy now

Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too. $268 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

