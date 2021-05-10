Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

Memorial Day is just a few weeks away, but there's more than just sunshine to celebrate -- Amazon is delivering deep discounts on loads of products you can stock up on for warm weather -- including pieces from your favorite designers like Kate Spade! Right now, if you want to elevate your summer accessories, you can find must-buy deals on Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, summer clothes and accessories for your summer wardrobe. Some of the brand's most popular items are 60% off the original price! That includes items like watches, sunglasses and, of course, purses, totes and handbags of all sizes.

Below, shop ET Style's best deals available on Kate Spade with Amazon deals.

Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote Amazon Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. $116 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox Amazon Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox Whether you're buying it for yourself or as a wedding gift, memories are sweeter with this stylish Kate Spade dessert set. $65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Kate Spade Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder Amazon Kate Spade Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder Guard your cards with style. This Kate Spade Croc Embossed Card Holder is small and slim enough to carry all of your cards and fit right in your pocket or your handbag. $46 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody Amazon Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink. $101 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Amazon Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag at $38 off the original price. $160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Kate Spade Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses The future looks bright, protect your eyes in style in Kate Spade shades. Right now you can get them for more than 39% off. $71 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save $200 on this coveted bag, while supplies last. $179 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360) Buy Now

Kate Spade Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses On sunny days, these shades provide great coverage and the polarized lenses reduce glare. $82 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $183) Buy Now

Kate Spade Adel Leather Backpack Amazon Kate Spade Adel Leather Backpack Give the shoulder bag a break with the Adel Leather Backpack. Get it now at 57% off the regular price. $115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299) Buy Now

Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag Amazon Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag This chic pebbled leather flap bag has a top handle when you need a handbag but can transform into a satchel with the crossbody strap. This Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Flap Shoulder Bag is available in 11 different colors. $140 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag This summer floral canvas book bag gets rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. The vibrant colors are a nice break from the typical canvas tote. $26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $34) Buy Now

Kate Spade Medium Dome Satchel Amazon Kate Spade Medium Dome Satchel It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel. $180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel Amazon Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel This nylon bag is a hot deal at more than $100 off the original price. It will have you falling in love with Kate Spade all over again. $108 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $259) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too. $268 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather with interior and exterior pockets. $148 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Bag Looking to swap your old purse for something elegant? This gorgeous bag is a steal for summer at 41% off the regular price. $235 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses Summer is almost here -- get ready for sunshine with Kate Spade's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses!! Right now, you get them at 44% off the regular price, while supplies last. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag There's always a reason to get an extra large purse, and in this case the reason is a 63% discount, while supplies last. This Kate Spade Handbag also comes in other colors. $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse Amazon Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns to fit everyone's style and personality. At 54% off the original price, this deal is hard to pass up! $185 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399) Buy Now

