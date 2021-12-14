Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 That Will Arrive By Christmas -- Samsung, Instant Pot and More
Looking to score the best holiday gifts this year? That doesn't mean you have to spend over $200 -- if you're looking at Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide! The countdown to Christmas is on and while supply chain issues may be causing shipping delays, Amazon planned ahead and beefed up its delivery service efforts to get you gifts on time.
Amazon is filled with great gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Furbo Dog Camera, Apple AirPods, the Amazon Kindle and more! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of 2021 holiday gift guide
Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide delivers deep discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for Black Friday worthy deals. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.
Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30, gifts under $50, and gifts under $100 for a thoughtful gift. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines.
Browse through our under-$200 picks from Amazon below.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.
