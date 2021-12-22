Shopping

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 You Can Get By Christmas -- Samsung, Instant Pot and More

By ETonline Staff
Looking to score the best holiday gifts before Christmas? That doesn't mean you have to spend over $200 -- if you're looking at Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide! The countdown to Christmas is on and while supply chain issues may be causing shipping delays, Amazon planned ahead and beefed up its delivery service efforts to get gifts to you on time. 

Amazon is filled with great gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Furbo Dog Camera, Apple AirPods, the Amazon Kindle and more! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of 2021 holiday gift guide

Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide delivers deep discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for Black Friday worthy deals. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30gifts under $50, and gifts under $100 for a thoughtful gift. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines

Browse through our under-$200 picks from Amazon below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Cordoba 15SM Soprano Ukulele
Shopping for a budding musician? This Cordoba 15SM Soprano Ukulele is a great starter-instrument. 
$109
Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion
If someone on your list needs to relax a little bit, this highly rated massage cushion may be the work-from-home upgrade they need. 
$100
Gskyer Telescope
Not only does this best selling telescope cost under $200, it's also great for beginners. 
$130$120
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
The Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best ways to read an ebook. Plus, when travel starts up again, it will make traveling with more than one book super convenient.
$130
Adult Weighted Blanket Queen Size
A weighted blanket for calm nights and relaxing naps. 
$40
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
The men in your life who like to work out understand the magic of this Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun.
$199
Instant Pot Star Wars™ Duo™ 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2
The Instant Pot is one of the most in-demand kitchen appliances out there, but this one is made for Star Wars fans. 
$148$100
UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod
Anyone who wants to up their video chat game need this selfie light ring. 
$33
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, it also has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
$120
NITION Professional Ceramic Titanium Straightening Flat Iron
This hair straightening kit is for that person on your list that takes hair-styling seriously. 
$70
Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmers
Looking for a self care gift? This towel warmer will keep your gift recipient cozy all winter long. 
$146
Foot Spa Bath Massager with Automatic Shiatsu Massaging Rollers
For people who are on their feet all day, or they just like to do at-home pedicures, this is the gift that keeps on giving. Select the coupon to get $10 off. 
$120
Amazon Basics Electric Scalp Massager
You can take care of a few people on your holiday gift list with this scalp massager. 
$40$33
Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker
For the person who demands quality sound from their bluetooth speaker, they will not be disappointed with this Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker. 
$150$130
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
It doesn't matter who you're doing your holiday shopping for -- this Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera is the perfect gift.
$100
Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill
This kitchen appliance can air-fry, bake and roast so many different foods. And that sale price is *chef's kiss.*
$240$180
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire is one of Amazon's bestselling products. 
$180$130
JBL Clip 4
Looking for tech gadgets for a unique gift idea? You can't beat the quality of this portable speaker from JBL. 
$80
Serato DJ Pro – Professional DJ Software (Download Card)
If there's an aspiring DJ on your list, this will change their life. 
$159
Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set
In a year full of of cozy clothes, this super-soft pajama set is a standout. Choose from tons of colors, all with chic contrast piping.
$120
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds
Pretty to look at and easy to listen to, at a $70 discount, these Samsung earbuds are one of the notable deals of all the deep discounts from the retailer.
$170$109
Shark S3504AMZ Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner
For a spectacular clean, the Shark S3504AMZ Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner makes a great companion to robot vacs. 
$100
Gonex Portable Home Gym Workout Equipment
For someone who wants to get serious about working out, this Gonex Portable Home Gym Workout Equipment has 14 accessories to give you the best results. Save an extra $20 with the coupon. 
$220$189
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$150
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker
This ice cream maker from Cuisinart eases the work that goes into making your favorite frozen desserts. 
$90$88
Fitbit Ionic Watch
With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace and routes, this Fitbit fitness tracker is a water-resistant smartwatch that also tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps and lasts at least four days without charging.
$250$180
Beats by Dre Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
The Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones are the perfect gift to give someone who's working from home. These Beats headphones are 43% off right now, while supplies last.
$300$199
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac
A vacuum might not seem like a fun Christmas gift, but you can blow some minds with a robot vac.
$230$200
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return
A golfer with a long winter ahead will love this SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return.
$50
Cheese Board and Knife Set
If you're gift shopping for an entertainer, look no further than this cheese board. 
$80$60
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
$110$60

