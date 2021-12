For those of you in search of holiday gifts that are thoughtful and budget-friendly, Amazon has what you're looking for this holiday season. Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide has awesome gift ideas under $50. And if you're concerned about getting gifts before Christmas because of shipping delays caused by the supply chain, Amazon says it has added extra delivery drivers and planes to make sure there's no disruption to your holiday shopping.

There are a lot of great gift ideas among the Amazon gifts, stocking stuffers and items you want to put on your wish list with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, desk accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. If you're not a good gift giver and you want a unique gift idea for your mom, kid, husband, wife or friend, some highlights from our selections include the JBL Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker, Corkcicle Insulated Coffee Mug, Homesick Scented Candle and more so you can find the perfect gift! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide.

The shopping event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading Amazon's mobile app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription for a free 30-day trial so you can join the shopping fun.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30 and gifts under $100.

Browse through our under-$50 gift picks from Amazon below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO. $50 $30 Buy Now

Corkcicle Coffee Mug Amazon Corkcicle Coffee Mug The Corkcicle, a 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is the perfect gift for the coffee drinker on the go. It doesn't keep drinks warm -- it keeps them hot. Find it on Amazon. $49 $36 Buy Now

Homesick Scented Candle Amazon Homesick Scented Candle Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots. Best of all, they're 30% off right now at Amazon. $34 Buy Now

Crocs Kid's Disney Clog Amazon Crocs Kid's Disney Clog Even if you haven't gotten into the Crocs comeback, there's probably someone on your gift list who has. If it's a little one, the Disney-themed clogs will make a fun present to open. $35 Buy Now

AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger Amazon AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger For the outdoorsy people in your life, the AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger is portable seating you can inflate and use anywhere. $46 $41 Buy Now

OCOOPA Hand Warmers Amazon OCOOPA Hand Warmers If you have a winter sports enthusiast on your list, these rechargeable hand warmers are the best gear they didn't think of. $30 Buy Now

Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Amazon Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Cutting a bagel by hand is tricky. Cutting a bagel with this guillotine tool is simple. Make Bagel Friday happen every day at home with this handy device, available in four colors. $26 $22 Buy Now

Pockimals Tunic Dress Lovie Amazon Pockimals Tunic Dress Lovie If you're looking for a toy but also want something practical, this adorable tunic dress for little loved ones comes with a pocket-sized stuffed animal! This one is a puppy, but there's also a baby pig option. $38 Buy Now

Off Topic Adult Party Game Amazon Off Topic Adult Party Game To play this 18+ board game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night. $30 Buy Now

