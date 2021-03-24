Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Eddie Bauer Cooler Bags under $45

You’ll be the most stylish person at the beach, park or enjoying an outdoor camping trip or rocking up to your friend’s barbecue this spring, summer, fall, and winter season thanks to the Eddie Bauer cooler bag sale. The must-haves are selling rapidly as part of the Amazon Big Winter Sale. Grab them now before the sale is over!



As part of the sale’s amazing discounts, Eddie Bauer has slashed up to 40% off some items, including these classy coolers. Our favorite cooler bag perfectly doubles as a backpack, meaning no more lugging around your drinks by hand! With a 20-liter capacity, it will easily fit a 12-pack and has adjustable toggles to help secure wine or water bottles. There are also two side pockets to fit in any extra necessities.

With a padded handle around the grip, you can also tuck the backpack straps away and carry the cooler by hand. As well as the backpack version, this cooler comes in a tote style you can get in both black and blue and is just $42 during the Amazon Big Winter Sale.

This Amazon Big Winter Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofAmazon's Big Winter Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major winter deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the winter sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With their New Year, New You guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself Amazon's deals are just a click away.

Amazon's also has great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes just as we're starting to look ahead to spring.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop the Eddie Bauer cooler bags at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote Amazon Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote This Eddie Bauer Convertible Cooler has a 2 mode carry -- release the clips for an extended capacity. This Eddie Bauer compact cooler is is perfect for functionality and style. This Cooler bag also comes in Black. $42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Lunch Box Cooler Amazon Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Lunch Box Cooler Planning a camping trip or quick getaway in nature? You'll definitely need something to keep things cool. This Eddie Bauer Lunch Box Cooler fits a 6-pack when expanded. It features a zip compartment to hold utensils and other small items. $15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

