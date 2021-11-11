Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: What You Need to Know
Forget waiting until November 26: There are great Black Friday-worthy deals at Amazon right now.
The e-commerce giant kicked off its 2021 holiday sale season with what the company is calling "Black Friday-worthy deals." In addition to previously announced deals on beauty products, Amazon has slashed prices on its own Alexa-backed gadgets, toys, apparel, kitchenware, pet gifts, celebrity-loved beauty products and more. You'll find deals on some of the most sought-after gifts of 2021, including Apple AirPods Pro, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, cast iron Le Creuset ovens and even Amazon gift cards.
In addition to these huge Black Friday deals, Amazon unveiled a number of helpful gift guides designed to ease your holiday shopping. Those shopping for presents for kids will want to check out Amazon's Holiday Toy List, the retailer's picks for the hottest toys of 2021. You can also shop Amazon's stocking stuffer suggestions, a list of Amazon customers' most-loved gifts, fall and winter holiday decor picks and more.
With holiday 2021 shipping deadlines pushed earlier this year than ever, Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale offers the perfect opportunity to get gifts for all the important people on your list -- and save a lot of money while doing so. Here's what you need to know about Amazon's big sale, and some of the best deals you can get at Amazon right now.
Amazon's pre-Black Friday Gift Card Deal
Amazon's pre-Black Friday Tech Deals
Amazon's pre-Black Friday Kitchen Deals
More pre-Black Friday Kitchen Deals
- Save 20% on Breville coffee makers
- Save 25% on Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender
- Save up to 20% on Vitamix accessories
- Save 40% on Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer
- Save 38% on Ninja Foodi power blender and processor
- Save up to 25% on Stone Lain dinnerware
- Save up to 35% on Instant Pot dutch ovens
Amazon's pre-Black Friday Toy Deals
- Save up to 50% on STEM toys and kits from Learning Resources, National Geographic, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and more
- Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games, NERF, and Play-Doh
- Save up to 30% on Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels
- Save up to 30% on Dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High, and more
- Save up to 30% on Games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves, and more
- Save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu
Shop Amazon's Holiday Toy List
Amazon's pre-Black Friday Home Deals
- Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums and steam mops
- Save up to 15% on Casper mattresses
- Save 15% or more on select furniture
- Save 10% or more on select rugs and home office furniture
- Save up to 40% on home essentials
- Save up to 20% on Medify Air Purifiers
Amazon's pre-Black Friday Electronics Deals
More pre-Black Friday Electronics Deals
- Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds
- Save on select Sony headphones
- Save up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more
- Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony
- Save on select Beats headphones
- Save over 50% on Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Deal
- Save up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics
- Save on select Bose headphones
- Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames
- Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses
- Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22
- Save up to 33% on Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft
- Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer
Shop Electronics Deals at Amazon
Amazon's pre-Black Friday Beauty Deals
Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale overlaps with its Holiday Beauty Haul event, happening now through Oct. 25. You'll be able to find a number of limited-time deals on some big name beauty products and appliances.
More Amazon pre-Black Friday Beauty Deals
- Save 40% or more on shampoos and conditioners from Matrix, Pureology, and more
- Save up to 35% on makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L'Oreal Paris, and more
- Save up to 35% on hair care from American Crew, Old Spice, and more
- Save up to 40% on self-care appliances
- Save 40% or more on hair appliances from Revlon, T3, and more
Amazon's pre-Black Friday Small Business Deals
- Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito card game
- Save up to 15% on the FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection
- Save up to 40% on select Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds
- Save up to 30% on select Leather Honey Cleaner and Conditioner
- Save 15% on Namore desk organizers
- Save 50% or more on Hope Love Shine masks
- Save 15% on Relaxcation bath bombs gift set
Amazon's pre-Black Friday Pet Deals
- Save up to 20% on Stella & Chewy’s
- Save up to 20% on Outward Hound
- Save on PetSafe dog chew toys
- Save up to 40% on select pet supplies from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics, Wag, and Kitzy
Amazon's pre-Black Friday Outdoor Deals
- Save up to 30% on select NCAA tailgate products
- Save up to 30% on select Segway electric scooters
- Save on select Makita power tools and saws
- Save on select BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX drills
- Save on select DEWALT 20V MAX battery packs and table saws
- Up to 30% on Greenworks 40V outdoor tools
- Save on Camco RV parts and accessories
