Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Travel Gear

By ETonline Staff
Best Travel Gear
Amazon

With Labor Day behind us, you might not have travel plans coming up soon, but that makes it the perfect time to find deals on travel gear. Right now, you can find huge discounts on travel essentials at Amazon's fall sale. From tents and coolers to luggage sets and sleep masks, there are discounts for everyone -- campers, adventurers and those who like to travel in style! 

Whether you need to gear up for your next trip or you're just shopping for the best deals on luggage, we're seeing major markdowns on all things to help you get from point A to point B from brands you love like Tumi, Vera Bradley, Samsonite and more. Beyond travel gear, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's fall sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's fall sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop the entire Amazon Travel Gear Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Travel Gear from Amazon's fall sale

SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
Amazon
SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
If you're welcoming a pup into your home soon, be sure to get all the pet parent essentials you need. Amazon has a ton of options, like this essential dog crate. 
$33 (REGULARLY $45)
Tumi Women's Hope Tote
Tumi Women's Hope Tote
Amazon
Tumi Women's Hope Tote
With leather shoulder straps, a side-zip entry, a monogrammable leather charm and water resistant pockets, this Hope Women's Tote from Tumi is perfect for protecting your laptop and transporting other everyday essentials to and from the office.
$299 ON AMAZON
WACOOL Adults Snorkeling Snorkel Scuba Diving Package
WACOOL Adults Snorkeling Snorkel Scuba Diving Package
Amazon
WACOOL Adults Snorkeling Snorkel Scuba Diving Package
Be prepared for water adventures this summer with your own snorkel gear. 
$41 (REGULARLY $47)
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
This three piece luggage set is an amazing deal. Plus, with almost 5,000 5-star reviews, it's going to be worth adding to cart. 
$400 (REGULARLY $630)
Car Seat Travel Belt
Car Seat Travel Belt
Amazon
Car Seat Travel Belt
If you're traveling with a baby this summer, this Car Seat Travel Belt will make everything easier. 
$14 (REGULARLY $20)
Kizen LED Camping Lanterns - Solar Powered or USB Rechargeable
Kizen LED Camping Lanterns - Solar Powered or USB Rechargeable
Amazon
Kizen LED Camping Lanterns - Solar Powered or USB Rechargeable
Keep the campsite lit with Kizen LED Camping Lanterns. They're solar powered or USB rechargeable so you never have to worry about getting lost in the dark. 
$17 (REGULARLY $23)
4Monster 4 Pack Microfiber Towel
4Monster 4 Pack Microfiber Bath Towel
Amazon
4Monster 4 Pack Microfiber Towel
Whether you're camping this summer or your vacation destination is the beach, having a travel towel kit for the family is a must-have. 
$33 (REGULARLY $38)
Wise Owl Outfitters Ultralight Camping Hammock
Wise Owl Outfitters Ultralight Camping Hammock
Amazon
Wise Owl Outfitters Ultralight Camping Hammock
Make a bed anywhere you go with this hammock.
$23 (REGULARLY $33)
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper.png
Amazon
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper
Great for traveling, carrying shoes to and from the gym, or for keeping your shoes dust free in the closet!
$7
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
This Rolling suitcase that fits into the Carry-on compartment, is perfect for moving around and looking stylish while you do it.
$218 (REGULARLY $278)
Briggs & Riley Baseline-Softside CX Expandable Large Checked Upright Luggage
Briggs Riley Baseline-Softside CX Expandable Large Checked Upright Luggage.png
Amazon
Briggs & Riley Baseline-Softside CX Expandable Large Checked Upright Luggage
This wheeled bag expands 2.5 inches for up to 25% more packing space. 
$739 (REGULARLY $779)
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, or something else.
$13 (REGULARLY $15)
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Amazon
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Whether you're going to the park or you're flying across the country, keep your dog hydrated this summer with the Cappaw Portable Dog Water Bottle.
$11 (REGULARLY $14)
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
Amazon
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
Carry on garment bag keeps your items organized, whether on business trip or weekend getaways.
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Sony Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Amazon
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Block out surrounding distractions thanks to these noise-cancelling headphones from Sony. These industry-leading headphones will take your focus to a new level without skimping on sound quality. 
$348
Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet
Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet
Amazon
Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet
Keep your valuables safe and hidden while you're traveling with Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet.
$13 (REGULARLY $24)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
The fabric you know & love, our quilted cotton is lightweight yet durable.
$99 (REGULARLY $120)
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
Amazon
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
This hanging baggage scale easily prevents overweight-baggage charges -- a must-have for traveling!
$12 (REGULARLY $17)
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
Amazon
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
Whether you're headed to the airport, a theme park or a camping trip this summer, these keychains allow you to attach an AirTag on any valuables you need to keep track of while traveling. 
$10 (REGULARLY $15)
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Amazon
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Make sure your water is filtered no matter where you go with a Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle.
$24

