Amazon's Fall Sale: Eddie Bauer Cooler Bags under $45

Now that fall is here, we're either heading back to the office or finding more ways to take socially-distanced breaks. Either way, a new cooler bag can make packing your lunch easier and you can find Eddie Bauer cooler bags at a deep discount at Amazon's Fall Sale.



As part of the sale’s amazing discounts, Eddie Bauer has slashed up to 40% off some items, including these classy coolers. Our favorite cooler bag perfectly doubles as a backpack, meaning no more lugging around your drinks by hand! With a 20-liter capacity, it will easily fit a 12-pack and has adjustable toggles to help secure wine or water bottles. There are also two side pockets to fit in any extra necessities.

With a padded handle around the grip, you can also tuck the backpack straps away and carry the cooler by hand. As well as the backpack version, this cooler comes in a tote style you can get in both black and blue and is just $50 during the Amazon Big Winter Sale.

This Amazon Big Winter Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofAmazon's Big Winter Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Ahead, browse the best deals on Eddie Bauer cooler bags.

