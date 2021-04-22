Mother's Day is officially just weeks away and there's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for your mother, mother-in law, a new mom, and mom-to be at Amazon. You can find Amazon deals on the best mothers day gifts on just about anything to gift a mom in your life whether she's into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories. Shop early and score huge deals on the perfect Mother's Day gifts.

There are plenty of ways to commemorate the woman (and other mother figures) who raised you to be the person you are today. Perhaps you and your loved ones are getting together for Mother's Day weekend with a Sunday brunch or family dinner. Or, if you aren't able to celebrate the special day in person, maybe you're sending a sweet Mother's Day flower delivery from afar. We also gathered a list of gift ideas for the perfect gift for a new mom in our Maternity and New Mom Gift Guide. Either way, if you want to get thoughtful Mother's day gifts to show your mom just how much you appreciate having her in your life, there's a virtually infinite number of options available on Amazon.

ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion items to buy on Amazon. Some of our favorites include a gorgeous bra and underwear set from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, chic stud earrings by Tory Burch, waterproof UGG boots and tie-dye loungewear from Amazon's The Drop.

If you're looking to refresh for spring, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and active this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Browse through our top picks of the best fashion finds from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale ahead.

Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Amazon Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce but the best part is it's 60% off the original price. $137 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299) Buy Now

SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings Amazon SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save 20% on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout. $28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Tory Burch Women's Reversible Logo Saffiano Leather Belt Amazon Tory Burch Women's Reversible Logo Saffiano Leather Belt This reversible belt does double duty in style with the Tory Burch logo buckle. Upgrade a casual outfit with this Tory Burch Women's Reversible Logo Saffiano Leather Belt. $165 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $195) Buy Now

Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag Amazon Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag This chic pebbled leather flap bag has a top handle when you need a handbag but can transform into a satchel with the crossbody strap. This Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Flap Shoulder Bag is available in 11 different colors. $114 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215) Buy Now

Frye Sindy Hobo Amazon Frye Sindy Hobo The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. Get it now for $148 off the original price. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Amazon Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. $80 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Sam Edelman Sleeveless Peacock Lace Midi Dress Amazon Sam Edelman Sleeveless Peacock Lace Midi Dress Lacy and pink, this Sam Edelman dress is hard to pass up this Spring. Shop now to get it for $100 off the original price. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring Amazon Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look. $69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $87) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack Amazon Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack Going on a hike or a picnic, this Vera Bradley backpack holds what you need. It's made with recycled water bottles and is water-repellent for easy cleaning. Shop now to get it for 50% off the regular price. $85 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy now

Gucci Square Sunglasses Amazon Gucci Square Sunglasses These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. $172 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $375) Buy Now

ICONI Seamless High-Waisted Legging Amazon ICONI Seamless High-Waisted Legging Your new favorite leggings are here. This pair by ICONI features a supportive waistband, moisture-wicking fabric and a seamless fit. It's squat-proof, too! $45 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather with interior and exterior pockets. Shop now to get more than $30 off the original price. $118 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring Amazon ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring Personalized jewelry like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Amazon Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $24 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Amazon Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Complete your travel outfit with this Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack. It is the perfect stylish leather backpack when you're on-the-go. $200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Herschel Nova Backpack Amazon Herschel Nova Backpack This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants Amazon Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants Loungewear is key right now. These super comfortable pants by Paskho have an elasticated waistband, drawcord, zipper pockets and banded cuffs. $168 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Nixon Time Teller Amazon Nixon Time Teller A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters. $101 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack Amazon Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack Gift this adorable mini version of the iconic Fjallraven backpack. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

UGG Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot Amazon UGG Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot UGG's newest boot style is waterproof, designed with faux shearling enclosed in a cool clear upper. $120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $210) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates We're not going to be stuck at home forever -- when we get to go out, make sure he looks good whether he's going to work or a spring wedding. These Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates are an Amazon best seller. $68 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $450) Buy now

