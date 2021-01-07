Looking for a fashionable gift for a fashionable friend? Amazon's New Year Sale event has a ton of stylish options for you to choose from. The online retailer giant has released its 2020 holiday gift guide, and the fashion gift category is filled with clothing and accessory goodies from big brands.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

To make shopping easier this holiday season, ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion gifts to buy on Amazon. Some of our favorites include a gorgeous bra and underwear set from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, chic stud earrings by Tory Burch, waterproof UGG boots and tie-dye loungewear from Amazon's The Drop.

Amazon's New Year Sale shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds and tons more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Browse through our top picks of the best fashion holiday gifts from Amazon's New Year Sale ahead.

Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Tory Burch Amazon Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Tory Burch These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. $89 at Amazon

Gold-Filled Initial Ring ByChari Amazon Gold-Filled Initial Ring ByChari Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace. $60 at Amazon

Savage Not Sorry Half Cup Bra With Lace & High Leg Lace Brazilian Savage X Fenty Amazon Savage Not Sorry Half Cup Bra With Lace & High Leg Lace Brazilian Savage X Fenty Gift this stunning lavender lace bra and underwear set from Savage X Fenty, designed by Rihanna. BRA $64.95 at Amazon UNDERWEAR $24.95 at Amazon

Square Sunglasses Gucci Amazon Square Sunglasses Gucci These Gucci sunglasses for women feature a large square lens shape. The temples are adorned with a prominent interlocking Gucci GG logo. REGULARLY $375 $165.93 at Amazon

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for the Amazon Holiday Sale, while supplies last. Starting at $127 on Amazon

Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Jackson Pebbled Leather Crossbody bag features pebbled leather and interior and exterior pockets. Get it now for just over $100, while supplies last. REGULARLY $249 $109 at Amazon

Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG Amazon Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. This boot is also available in Charcoal. $119.95 at Amazon

Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York A chic pebbled leather flap bag with a top handle and crossbody strap. REGULARLY $149.99 $127.47 at Amazon

Nova Backpack Herschel Amazon Nova Backpack Herschel This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. $49.82 at Amazon

Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring Tory Burch Amazon Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring Tory Burch These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look. REGULARLY $86.82 $75.06 at Amazon

Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot UGG Amazon Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot UGG UGG's newest boot style is waterproof, designed with faux shearling enclosed in a cool clear upper. $149.95 at Amazon

Sweetheart Hoops Simone I. Smith Amazon Sweetheart Hoops Simone I. Smith We love heart-shaped anything, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. (It was also featured in Oprah's Favorite Things 2020.) A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Save an extra 20% when you apply the coupon. $179.99 at Amazon

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit Amazon Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Fitbit Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day. REGULARLY $159.95 $149 at Amazon

Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants Paskho Amazon Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants Paskho Loungewear is key right now. These super comfortable pants by Paskho have an elasticated waistband, drawcord, zipper pockets and banded cuffs. Select the coupon to get 20% off. $168 at Amazon

Seamless High-Waisted Legging Iconi Amazon Seamless High-Waisted Legging Iconi Your new favorite leggings are here. This pair by Iconi features a supportive waistband, moisture-wicking fabric and a seamless fit. It's squat-proof, too! It's such a great gift, be sure to grab a pair for yourself as well. $45 at Amazon

Velvet Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi Amazon Velvet Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi Spoil your fashionable friend with the coveted knotted headband by Lele Sadoughi. $49 at Amazon

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Amazon Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $25.99 at Amazon

New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade Amazon New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade Complete your travel outfit with this Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack. It is the perfect stylish leather backpack when you're on-the-go. $174.99 at Amazon

Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. $154 at Amazon

Time Teller Nixon Amazon Time Teller Nixon A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters. $115 at Amazon

Kanken Mini Classic Backpack Fjallraven Amazon Kanken Mini Classic Backpack Fjallraven Gift this adorable mini version of the iconic Fjallraven backpack. $69 at Amazon

Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress Modecrush Amazon Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress Modecrush An elegant A-line dress with cold shoulder detail for special occasions. Starting at $18.99 on Amazon

'Tis The Season Huggie Set Stella & Haas Amazon 'Tis The Season Huggie Set Stella & Haas A gorgeous set of pearl huggie earrings by Stella & Haas. Select the coupon to get 20% off. $29.97 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Best Gifts Under $50

Best Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things Is Here! Shop Oprah's Holiday Picks on Amazon

Best New Year Device Deals Still Available on Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More

Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain

Best New Year Deals From the Amazon's Gift Guide

Best New Year Sales: Best Deals at Walmart Amazon, Nordstrom, Coach, Macy's, Target & More

Best New Year Deals on Fitness Trackers

Best Gifts Under $100

Best Amazon New Year Deals for Beauty Lovers -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More

Amazon New Year Sale: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats