Amazon's Top Holiday Gifts of 2023: Home, Beauty, Fashion, Tech and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
christmas gift arriving
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:48 AM PST, December 6, 2023

They'll love these gifts from Yeti, Olaplex, Apple and more.

Hanukkah and Christmas are mere days away, and if you're struggling to narrow down holiday gift ideas for your mom, cousin, best friend and others, you could be feeling the pressure of holiday stress. 

Thankfully Amazon has a ton of shopping data that can help pinpoint what your loved ones might like to receive this holiday season. Amazon released a list of the top "100-ish" holiday gift picks for anyone in your life based on shopper activity on the massive online retail site. These gift ideas span the categories of kitchenware, skincare, haircare, home, tech, fashion and so many more.

Shop Amazon's Full Top Holiday Gifts List

This list includes items from beloved brands like Yeti, Olaplex, Apple and more, so there's a gift for every budget on Amazon's list. And with holiday shipping deadlines approaching, perhaps the best part is that most of these items can arrive quickly thanks to Amazon Prime's 2-day shipping. If you're not a member, get a week of Prime for only $1.99 right now to join the fun. 

We've picked out some of the highlights from Amazon's top holiday gifts list. Get the Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set for your favorite home chef, the OSEA Bestsellers Discovery Skincare Set for the skin care addict in your life and more. Learn more about these gift ideas for tons of interests ahead.

Amazon's Top Kitchenware Holiday Gifts

Beastmode by Beast Health Blender

Here's a gift for your favorite healthy eater. This blender will not only look great on their countertop but it also comes with a bottle to take drinks to go.

$215 $183

Shop Now

YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler

Keep morning coffee steamy or rosé chilled in this versatile wine tumbler. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

This is an ideal cookware set for the home cook. It not only looks beautiful but is also nonstick for easy use.

$395 $355

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

This ice cream maker has seven one-touch functions to make a host of frozen treats. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream​ and Mix-in.

$229 $200

Shop Now

Amazon's Top Skin Care Holiday Gifts

OSEA Bestsellers Discovery Skincare Set

They can try the best of Osea with this skincare set. It comes with the Ocean Cleanser, Hyaluronic Sea Serum, Seabiotic Water Cream and Undaria Algae Body Oil in a cosmetic bag. 

Nécessaire The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

If they have any sunny upcoming travels, this is the gift for them. This body sunscreen is infused with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for a hydrating, luxurious experience.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

These Glow Drops are Oprah-approved (they were featured on the star's 2022 Favorite Things List) and ideal for dull winter skin. They claim to refine pores, reduce irritation and more.

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Dpl FaceWare Pro

This high-tech beauty device uses lights to help smooth wrinkles, diminish discoloration and clear acne. It's a gift that's sure to impress.

Kate Somerville Mega-C 30% Vitamin C Brightening Facial

This brightening face mask is clinic-grade with 30% vitamin C. It's ideal for a winter at-home spa day.

Amazon's Top Hair Care Holiday Gifts

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil

This highly concentrated styling serum works to increase the shine, softness and color vibrancy of hair while minimizing flyaways and promoting heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

This special-edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer comes with a matching Dyson-designed presentation case and an exclusive brush and comb.

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

Create beautiful curls while protecting hair from heat damage with this heatless curls set that is going viral on TikTok.

$18 $13

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Salon-quality blowouts and curls are easy to create at home with Shark Beauty's versatile blow-drying and styling system.

Amazon's Top Holiday Gifts for the Home

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot In The Wild Throw

It doesn't get much softer than the Barefoot Dreams blankets. One reviewer even said, "I have never loved a blanket more in my life."

$180 $133

Shop Now

Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

Let them engulf themselves in this weighted blanket that feels like they're receiving a massive hug.

Amazon's Top Tech Holiday Gifts

Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29 $27

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $480

Shop Now

Amazon's Top Fashion Holiday Gifts

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

This classic beanie is an Amazon bestseller with more than 25,000 reviews. Plus, it's available in a ton of colors.

$40 $35

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs The Leather Tote Bag

Yes, you can order this trendy Marc Jacobs bag on Amazon. This clever tote bag comes in seven colors.

Prada PR17WS Rectangle Sunglasses

These chic Prada sunglasses have a geometric design. Find them in nine colors.

Wild One Lilac Treat Pouch

This is a gift for them and their pup. This adorable treat pouch can be worn like a fanny pack or cross-body bag. It has a treat compartment and space for your phone, keys and wallet. There's even a built-in poop bag dispenser. 

More Top Gifts from Amazon

Original Peloton Bike

Take at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all that's needed is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. 

$1,445 $1,095

Shop Now

Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette

This classic Urban Decay eyeshadow palette is great for everyday looks. It has six neutral shades.

Le Labo Santal No. 33

This beloved unisex Le Labo scent has notes of sandalwood, leather, papyrus, cedar, cardamom, violet, iris and amber.

$325 $280

Shop Now

Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler

For a gift that can last a lifetime, go for a Yeti cooler. This one comes in a bunch of fun colors. 

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

