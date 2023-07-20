Andy Cohen may have spoken out of turn on a recent red carpet, when he was captured on camera commenting on the state of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

During an interview with Marie Claireat the Real Housewives of New York City premiere last week, Cohen was asked which of the Real Housewives cast's husbands he deemed the "hottest." Apparently stumped, he turned to a nearby Brynn Whitfield -- freshman star of the newly-rebooted RHONY franchise -- for her opinion.

"Am I going to get in trouble for saying Mauricio?" she asked.

"No, that's fine," Cohen responded -- but it was his next comment that raised eyebrows: "He's available."

Asked whether he agreed with Whitfield's pick, Cohen conceded, "He's pretty handsome."

Taking to the comments on the clip, fans were quick to dub the moment -- and Cohen -- as "messy."

The exchange went down more than a week after news broke that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. However, the estranged couple issued a joint statement at the time that any claims of them divorcing were "untrue." They admitted to going through "a rough year" and clarified that "there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," they concluded their message. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."

Then, over the Fourth of July weekend, Richards and Umansky posed together with some of their children. Along with Alexia, the duo share Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also mom to Farrah Brittany, 34, from a previous relationship.

Despite the family photos, a source shared with ET at the time, "Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren't new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work."

On July 10, a source told ET that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was back in production, and cameras are filming all the drama between Richards and Umansky.

One day after Cohen's red carpet comments, Richards' Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, shared her take on the couple's marital struggles in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The former co-host of The Real said she and her co-star, Sutton Stracke, were "suspicious" of the couple.

When Cohen asked whether Richards and Umansky's "marriage [was] a topic of conversation" while filming season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Beauvais replied, "Yes, for sure."

