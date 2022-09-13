Shopping

Anthropologie Sale: Save on Clothing, Bedding and Decor for Fall

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale
Anthropologie

The Anthropologie Sale has arrived, marking it the perfect time to shop for the fall season. Anthropologie just dropped a massive discount for its fall sale and you can save up to 50% off sale items. From furniture and bedding to wardrobe upgrades, there are amazing discounts on all of our favorite fall styles. 

Shop Anthropologie Deals

Whether you’re searching for the dreamiest set of bed sheets or fall staples to add to your wardrobe, you don't want to sleep on Anthropologie's sale. Anthropologie is known for its high-quality designs and the pieces on sale are perfect for updating all your living spaces and closets this fall. Several of these must-have discounted styles are sure to sell out quickly on the digital racks.

This is a sale you don’t want to miss, so shop our top picks for the best deals at Anthropologie ahead. 

Best Clothing Deals

Pilcro The Joey High-Rise Relaxed Jeans
Pilcro The Joey High-Rise Relaxed Jeans
Anthropologie
Pilcro The Joey High-Rise Relaxed Jeans

High-rise jeans like these are versatile and comfortable - just what you need.

$148$90
By Anthropologie Lace Corset Top
By Anthropologie Lace Corset Top
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Lace Corset Top

Style this corset top with a pair of high-waisted pants for the perfect evening look.

$88$60
Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Buttondown Top
Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Buttondown Top
Anthropologie
Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Buttondown Top

This off-the-shoulder top is designed to be structured yet delicate. Standout this fall when wearing this flattering purple top. 

$78$50
By Anthropologie Halter Neck Mini Dress
By Anthropologie Halter Neck Mini Dress
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Halter Neck Mini Dress

If you're looking for the perfect cocktail or wedding guest dress this fall, Anthropologie has got you covered. This versatile halter neck mini dress can be worn with or without tights for a year round look. 

$160$50
Pilcro Cropped Cardigan
Pilcro Cropped Cardigan
Anthropologie
Pilcro Cropped Cardigan

Great color to start the fall season. One reviewer said "The material is nice and not super thin. If you’re into shortly cropped items, I would suggest this!"

$78$50
Maeve Ruffled Wrap Maxi Skirt
Maeve Ruffled Wrap Maxi Skirt
Anthropologie
Maeve Ruffled Wrap Maxi Skirt

In addition to the ruffle detail, this skirt has a wrapped maxi silhouette that can be adjusted. 

$120$80

Best Bedding Deals

Textured Landry Queen Size Quilt
Textured Landry Quilt
Anthropologie
Textured Landry Queen Size Quilt

This cotton collection makes for the coziest sleep sanctuary with its texture and movement.

$298$210
Woven Bronte Pillow
Woven Bronte Pillow
Anthropologie
Woven Bronte Pillow

This romantic, eye-catching pillow instantly refreshes any surface. Plus, it comes in three different colors. 

$88$60
Jacquard-Woven Katerina Duvet Cover
Jacquard-Woven Katerina Duvet Cover
Anthropologie
Jacquard-Woven Katerina Duvet Cover

With eye-catching, unfurling blossoms, this jacquard-woven collection instantly refreshes any bedroom.

$268$200
Ellery Pieced Quilt
Ellery Pieced Quilt
Anthropologie
Ellery Pieced Quilt

The intricately pieced-together design of this quilted collection brings a cozy look and feel to any bedroom.

$298$200
Textured Landry Standard Size Shams
Textured Landry Shams
Anthropologie
Textured Landry Standard Size Shams

The textured embellishments on these shams add more color to your bedding.

$98$70
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Amboy Knit Throw Blanket
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Amboy Knit Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Amboy Knit Throw Blanket

Add this cozy throw blanket to your bedroom or living room. 

$148$105

Best Home & Furniture Deals

Floral Bouquet Diffuser
Floral Bouquet Diffuser
Anthropologie
Floral Bouquet Diffuser

This botanical arrangement can be scented and artistically enhanced by adding your favorite fragrance oil.

$28$13
Mark D. Sikes Modular Ottoman
Mark D. Sikes Modular Ottoman
Anthropologie
Mark D. Sikes Modular Ottoman

This contemporary ottoman will impress your guests when they walk into your home.
 

$798$500
Frannie Elowen Dining Chair
Frannie Elowen Dining Chair
Anthropologie
Frannie Elowen Dining Chair

Upholstered in crosshatch fabric, this armless chair evokes a polished, preppy style.

$598$450

RELATED CONTENT:

Our 25 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into The Fall

25 Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

Discover Samsung Fall Event: Save on Phones, TVs, Appliances, and More

Save Up to $800 On the New Samsung Frame TV This Week

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Fall Travel

J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Fall Dresses, Boots, Sweaters and More

Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022

The Best Apple AirTag Deals on Amazon: Shop Holders and Accessories

10 Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion