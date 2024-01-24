Saturday Night Live is kicking off 2024 with a few first-time hosts!

After former cast member Kate McKinnon made her debut as a guest host for the final, Christmas-themed episode of the year on Dec. 16, SNL announced that Saltburn star Jacob Elordi would be helming the first episode of the new year.

Dakota Johnson will follow Elordi and Renee Rapp, who will serve as the musical guest for his debut. Justin Timberlake is set to perform as a musical guest for the seventh time, alongside Johnson's hosting.

Then, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri will make her SNL debut, alongside returning musical guest Jennifer Lopez!

The NBC sketch comedy show kicked off its 49th season on Oct. 14, and brought SNL alum Pete Davidson back to Studio 8H to host the premiere. SNL was forced to go dark and cut their 48th season short earlier this year due to the Writers Guild of America strike. However, with the WGA reaching a deal with the AMPTP, Saturday Night Live was able to return to TV.

Check out the full list of the hosts and musical guests who are lending their talent to season 49.

SNL Episode 1 -- Oct. 14, 2023

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Pete Davidson hosted the season premiere, alongside the night's musical guest, rapper Ice Spice. The Dumb Money star departed the show following season 47, after eight seasons -- most in which he was the youngest cast member. Davidson joined the show when he was just 20 years old and was perhaps most popular for his self-effacing "Weekend Update" appearances.

SNL Episode 2 -- Oct. 21, 2023

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bad Bunny pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Oct. 21. He previously performed back in season 46, during an episode hosted by Regé-Jean Page, in which he made an appearance as an old-timey sailor in one of the night's more memorable sketches.

SNL Episode 3 -- Oct. 28, 2023

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Acclaimed comedian Nate Bargatze -- best known for his GRAMMY-nominated stand-up show, The Greatest Average American -- made his debut SNL hosting appearance on Oct. 28. He was joined by the Foo Fighters, who made their ninth appearance as musical guests, and their first time back in Studio 8H since season 46.

SNL Episode 4 -- Nov. 11, 2023

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet made his return to the SNL stage on Nov. 11. The Wonka star previously hosted the sketch comedy series in December 2020, during season 46. This time around, Chalamet was joined by musical guest boygenius.

SNL Episode 5 -- Nov. 18, 2023

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Jason Momoa hosted SNL for the second time on Nov. 18, with Tate McRae making her musical guest debut.

SNL Episode 6 -- Dec. 2, 2023

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Oscar winner Emma Stone joined the show's prestigious Five-Timers Club after four previous turns as host, and two memorable guest cameos. Stone was joined by first-time musical guest Noah Kahan.

SNL Episode 7 -- Dec. 9, 2023

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Adam Driver returned for his fourth time hosting on Dec. 9, in support of his upcoming biopic, Ferrari. Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, made her second appearance as musical guest.

SNL Episode 8 -- Dec. 16, 2023

Rosalind OConnor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kate McKinnon returned to Studio 8H for her first time hosting since leaving SNL at the end of season 47 in 2022. She was joined by Billie Eilish as a third-time musical guest.

SNL Episode 9 -- Jan. 20, 2024

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Priscilla star made his SNL debut, hosting the first episode of the New Year. He was joined by musical guest Reneé Rapp, just a week after the release of her feature film debut, playing Regina George in the musical reimagining of Mean Girls -- and a special appearance by Megan Thee Stallion on her Mean Girls collab with Rapp, "Not My Fault."

SNL Episode 10 -- Jan. 27, 2024

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson is set to host SNL for the second time, with Justin Timberlake joining as the episode's musical guest. Timberlake is making his return to Studio 8H for the first time since December 2013. He's previously served as a host five times and performed on the show six times, including his March 2000 debut with *NSYNC.

SNL Episode 11 -- Feb. 3, 2024

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Newly-minted Emmy and Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri will make her SNL hosting debut on Feb. 3. The Bear star will appear alongside musical guest Jennifer Lopez, who will make her fifth appearance on the variety series.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast to coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. In addition to the broadcast on NBC, SNL streams live on Peacock.

