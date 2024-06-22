Shop
Sales & Deals

Backcountry 4th of July Sale: Save Up to 70% on Hoka, The North Face, Ray-Ban and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Camping
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:50 AM PDT, June 22, 2024

Backcountry is offering up to 70% off outdoor gear and warm-weather apparel during its 4th of July sale.

Fourth of July sales are kicking off the summer, making it easy to find the best outdoor and camping gear at a great price. Now is the perfect time to stock up on high-quality clothing and outdoor essentials for hiking, climbing, cycling and more. If there's a sale to not miss this year, it's at Backcountry, which is taking up to 70% off brands like Hoka, The North Face, Marmot, Adidas and Mountain Hardwear.

Shop the Backcountry Sale

Now through Thursday, July 4, Backcountry is offering the best deals on this year's gear. Shoppers can save up to 70% on all the clothing, shoes and gear needed for any outdoor adventures this summer. Whether you're heading to the campsite or just going on vacation, Backcountry's 4th of July deals have you covered.

From the best running shoes and hiking boots to camping equipment like tents and sleeping bags, the Backcountry 4th of July sale is filled with huge savings on gear that'll keep up with all your adventures this year. Some of the best deals are on summer-ready clothing that is both functional and stylish. You can save big on shorts, swim trunks, button-up shirts and all kinds of activewear.

To help you make the most of the Backcountry 4th of July Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women below along with impressive discounts on camping gear.

Best Backcountry 4th of July Deals for Women

New Balance Fresh Foam x More Trail v3 Running Shoe - Women's

New Balance Fresh Foam x More Trail v3 Running Shoe - Women's
Backcountry

New Balance Fresh Foam x More Trail v3 Running Shoe - Women's

For optimal airflow and an ultra-plush ride, these light, soft running shoes from New Balance are ideal for smooth trail miles. 

$160 $125

Shop Now

HOKA Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boot - Women's

HOKA Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boot - Women's
Backcountry

HOKA Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boot - Women's

This rare Hoka deal take 35% off a lightweight hiker for fast-paced outings on rocky trails. Shoppers love the maximum comfort this boot provides when trekking miles through the alpine.

$240 $156

Shop Now

Backcountry Flow Cut Tank - Women's

Backcountry Flow Cut Tank - Women's
Backcountry

Backcountry Flow Cut Tank - Women's

Whether you're working out or running errands, this everyday athletic tank has a breezy fit for extra comfort.

$39 $27

Shop Now

Ray-Ban RB4162 Sunglasses - Women's

Ray-Ban RB4162 Sunglasses - Women's
Backcountry

Ray-Ban RB4162 Sunglasses - Women's

These modern Ray-Ban aviators are not only stylish, but they also have polarized lenses to provide clear vision and block harmful rays.

$195 $98

Shop Now

Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX Hiking Shoe - Women's

Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX Hiking Shoe - Women's
Backcountry

Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX Hiking Shoe - Women's

These Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX Hiking Shoes are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle.

$160 $88

Shop Now

Best Backcountry 4th of July Deals for Men

Backcountry Cotton Button-Up - Men's

Backcountry Cotton Button-Up - Men's
Backcountry

Backcountry Cotton Button-Up - Men's

Get 70% off a summery shirt designed for all-day comfort.

$69 $21

Shop Now

Stoic Utility Short - Men's

Stoic Utility Short - Men's
Backcountry

Stoic Utility Short - Men's

Crafted for optimal comfort and breathability, these lightweight shorts feature an elastic waist with a drawcord for a custom fit.

$49 $20

Shop Now

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoe - Men's

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoe - Men's
Backcountry

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoe - Men's

The Hoka Speedgoat 5 is loved by runners for staying light and nimble on long trail runs. Plus, the double layer mesh upper delivers durable breathability on hot summer days.

$155 $124

Shop Now

Outdoor Research Astroman Short-Sleeve Sun Shirt - Men's

Outdoor Research Astroman Short-Sleeve Sun Shirt - Men's
Backcountry

Outdoor Research Astroman Short-Sleeve Sun Shirt - Men's

This super-comfortable button-up is just what you need to slip into before a hike. 

$99 $40

Shop Now

Best Backcountry Camping Deals

Stoic Tunnel Tent + Screen Porch

Stoic Tunnel Tent + Screen Porch
Backcountry

Stoic Tunnel Tent + Screen Porch

Save 30% on a roomy 6-person tent for epic camping trips with family and friends. This packable palace has vaulted ceiling that let you stand tall inside. The wall-hanging pockets keep your phones and headlamps from getting lost.

$299 $209

Shop Now

The North Face Wawona 4 Tent

The North Face Wawona 4 Tent
Backcountry

The North Face Wawona 4 Tent

The North Face's best-selling four-person Wawona tent has been upgraded from single- to double-wall construction and set up is now easier. There's also a huge vestibule that makes the tent feel more like home.

$400 $280

Shop Now

Stoic Madrone 4 Tent

Stoic Madrone 4 Tent
Backcountry

Stoic Madrone 4 Tent

Save big on this family-friendly, four-person tent from Stoic. It features gear loft and pockets for extra storage space. 

$159 $95

Shop Now

Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag

Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag
Backcountry

Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag

With room for two, this Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag from Stoic, can keep you warm all night. Now 40% off, you don't want to miss out on this incredible Memorial Day deal. 

$109 $65

Shop Now

Grand Trunk Mantis Chair

Grand Trunk Mantis Chair
Backcountry

Grand Trunk Mantis Chair

Around the campfire, by the lake, or occupying concert lawn seats, the Grand Trunk Mantis Chair will have you lounging comfortably.

$120 $66

Shop Now

Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket

Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket
Backcountry

Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket

With this two-person blanket, you can curl up by the fire and enjoy the warmth or use it as a tarp on the beach. In addition to being water-repellent, machine-washable, and portable, it's also made with synthetic insulation and recycled materials. 

$235 $141

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 30% on Chaco Sandals for All Your Summer Adventures

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Chaco Sandals for All Your Summer Adventures

The Best Hiking Sandals for Women to Wear This Summer

Style

The Best Hiking Sandals for Women to Wear This Summer

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail

Best Lists

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail

Save Up to 30% on The North Face Camping Gear Just in Time for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on The North Face Camping Gear Just in Time for Summer

LifeStraw's Personal Water Filter Is Over 20% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

LifeStraw's Personal Water Filter Is Over 20% Off Right Now

The Best Amazon Camping Deals for Summer 2024

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Camping Deals for Summer 2024

Save Up to 53% on Coleman Camping Gear for All Your Summer Adventures

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 53% on Coleman Camping Gear for All Your Summer Adventures

Tags: