Backcountry is offering up to 70% off outdoor gear and warm-weather apparel during its 4th of July sale.
Fourth of July sales are kicking off the summer, making it easy to find the best outdoor and camping gear at a great price. Now is the perfect time to stock up on high-quality clothing and outdoor essentials for hiking, climbing, cycling and more. If there's a sale to not miss this year, it's at Backcountry, which is taking up to 70% off brands like Hoka, The North Face, Marmot, Adidas and Mountain Hardwear.
Now through Thursday, July 4, Backcountry is offering the best deals on this year's gear. Shoppers can save up to 70% on all the clothing, shoes and gear needed for any outdoor adventures this summer. Whether you're heading to the campsite or just going on vacation, Backcountry's 4th of July deals have you covered.
From the best running shoes and hiking boots to camping equipment like tents and sleeping bags, the Backcountry 4th of July sale is filled with huge savings on gear that'll keep up with all your adventures this year. Some of the best deals are on summer-ready clothing that is both functional and stylish. You can save big on shorts, swim trunks, button-up shirts and all kinds of activewear.
To help you make the most of the Backcountry 4th of July Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women below along with impressive discounts on camping gear.
Best Backcountry 4th of July Deals for Women
New Balance Fresh Foam x More Trail v3 Running Shoe - Women's
For optimal airflow and an ultra-plush ride, these light, soft running shoes from New Balance are ideal for smooth trail miles.
HOKA Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boot - Women's
This rare Hoka deal take 35% off a lightweight hiker for fast-paced outings on rocky trails. Shoppers love the maximum comfort this boot provides when trekking miles through the alpine.
Backcountry Flow Cut Tank - Women's
Whether you're working out or running errands, this everyday athletic tank has a breezy fit for extra comfort.
Ray-Ban RB4162 Sunglasses - Women's
These modern Ray-Ban aviators are not only stylish, but they also have polarized lenses to provide clear vision and block harmful rays.
Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX Hiking Shoe - Women's
These Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX Hiking Shoes are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle.
Best Backcountry 4th of July Deals for Men
Backcountry Cotton Button-Up - Men's
Get 70% off a summery shirt designed for all-day comfort.
Stoic Utility Short - Men's
Crafted for optimal comfort and breathability, these lightweight shorts feature an elastic waist with a drawcord for a custom fit.
HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoe - Men's
The Hoka Speedgoat 5 is loved by runners for staying light and nimble on long trail runs. Plus, the double layer mesh upper delivers durable breathability on hot summer days.
Outdoor Research Astroman Short-Sleeve Sun Shirt - Men's
This super-comfortable button-up is just what you need to slip into before a hike.
Best Backcountry Camping Deals
Stoic Tunnel Tent + Screen Porch
Save 30% on a roomy 6-person tent for epic camping trips with family and friends. This packable palace has vaulted ceiling that let you stand tall inside. The wall-hanging pockets keep your phones and headlamps from getting lost.
The North Face Wawona 4 Tent
The North Face's best-selling four-person Wawona tent has been upgraded from single- to double-wall construction and set up is now easier. There's also a huge vestibule that makes the tent feel more like home.
Stoic Madrone 4 Tent
Save big on this family-friendly, four-person tent from Stoic. It features gear loft and pockets for extra storage space.
Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag
With room for two, this Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag from Stoic, can keep you warm all night. Now 40% off, you don't want to miss out on this incredible Memorial Day deal.
Grand Trunk Mantis Chair
Around the campfire, by the lake, or occupying concert lawn seats, the Grand Trunk Mantis Chair will have you lounging comfortably.
Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket
With this two-person blanket, you can curl up by the fire and enjoy the warmth or use it as a tarp on the beach. In addition to being water-repellent, machine-washable, and portable, it's also made with synthetic insulation and recycled materials.
RELATED CONTENT: